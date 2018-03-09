Europe Loses Six Minutes Due to Sagging Frequency and International Politics

You might be reading this six minutes early. Assuming that the Hackaday editors have done their job, this article should have appeared in your feed right on the half-hour. We have a set schedule to keep you supplied with the tastiest of hardware hacks and news. For some of you though perhaps there has been a treat, you’ve seen it and all the other stories six minutes early.
Have you perfected time travel? Sadly not unless there’s something you’d like to send to our tips line last week, but the culprit is equally fascinating. A dispute between Serbia and Kosovo has caused the frequency of the interconnected continental European electricity grid to drift below its usual 50 Hz figure for a sustained period, and as a result all clocks that use the mains frequency as a time reference have been getting ever slower.
How Can a Continental Power Grid Dip?
Think for a minute of a modern car on a hot day. When you turn on the air conditioning you will hear a slight dip in the engine revs as it accommodates the extra load. So it is with an alternating current power grid; a simple example is a power station supplying a city. In periods such as cold nights when the demands of the city go up, the result would be that the power station needs to work harder to satisfy it, and until that happens there would be a slight dip in its line frequency. Power grids compensate for this by increasing and decreasing the available generating capacity in real time, maintaining a mean frequency such that the “grid time” of a clock controlled by it matches an atomic clock as closely as possible over time.
In the case of continental Europe, grids across multiple countries are connected (PDF), and the task of maintaining that mean frequency falls upon Swissgrid which currently shows a sagging 49.976 Hz frequency. The time deviation of -346 seconds puts this close to a six minute loss and clocks running on this frequency will make you late to your next appointment.
It is at this point we leave the realm of electrical engineering and enter that of international politics, normally something far removed from Hackaday’s remit. It is fair to say that the history between Serbia and Kosovo is extremely delicate, and to understand some of the context of this story you should read about the war at the end of the 1990s. After the conflict the Serbian-majority region of what is now Kosovo refused to pay the Kosovan utility for its electricity, eventually leading to the Kosovans refusing to pay for that region’s share of the power received by Kosovo from Serbia. The resulting imbalance between demand and supply was enough to drag the supply frequency down across the whole continent, and though a short-term agreement has been reached the problem still remains on the grid.
Clocks and Mains Frequency
So if you are a continental European and you find yourself six minutes behind your British or American friends, don’t worry. We know that among our readers are people with significant experience in the power generation world, perhaps some of you would like to use your six minutes to give us a bit of insight in the comments. Meanwhile here at Hackaday we maintain an interest in the mechanics of power distribution even if some might say that it is Not A Hack. We’ve taken a look at utility poles, and examined how power grids are synchronised.
As for those slow clocks, the use of mains frequency to keep accurate time is quite brilliant and has been used reliably for decades. Tightly regulating grid frequency means that any clock plugged into an outlet can have the same dead-on accuracy for the cost of a few diodes. These clocks count the zero crossing of the alternating current. There may be moment to moment drifts but the power utility injects or removes cycles over the long term so the sum of crossings is dead on over the course of the day. It’s an interesting phenomenon to experiment with and that’s why we see it in microcontroller projects from time to time.
21 thoughts on “Europe Loses Six Minutes Due to Sagging Frequency and International Politics”
We’ve discussed this yesterday in the office and concluded that:
1. Grid was a good for keeping clocks in sync 50 years ago, when clocks were mechanical and driven by synchronous motors.
2. It was good for electronic clocks too, until 32768 Hz resonators became dirt cheap (~40 years ago?).
3. Today syncing to the grid requires additional circuitry because transformers, which enabled access to 50 Hz at low voltage, were replaced by SMPSs in most electronic appliances.
4. On a normal grid (EN 50160) a clock can be off 5 minutes a day.
The mains frequency may be a bit off in Europe, but 0.024 Hz seems well within limits. Crystal oscillators provide better accuracy than mains so the news that many clocks are 6 minutes behind is just a clickbait.
You make good points but I disagree with your dismissal that this is just clickbait. I have at least 5 clocks in my house which are tied to mains frequency. If I had to keep resetting them over the course of two months I would want to know why. To me the most obvious problem would be the clocks themselves and not the grid frequency. This is news.
let me guess, you are in the US, Chicago? where the grid ticks in 60hz and mechanical Clocks are still used.
I am sorry, I wasn’t precise enough. This article is not a clickbait because it explains a phenomenon which occurs from time to time. I referred to the original news, that has circulated for the last couple of days in more regular news outlets, that emphasized the fact that clocks are off. My point is that 0.024 Hz isn’t anything special. 0 Hz off is much more special and people shouldn’t get used to it.
Thank you Mike and all the Hackaday crew for publshing a lot of (at least) interesting information.
NERC seems to agree with your points as they’ve been floating the idea of relaxing the mains time error correction requirements in the US for a few years. Back in 2011, they’d planned a year-long study to assess the impact but never followed through with it. See: http://www.cleveland.com/business/index.ssf/2011/06/power_grid_change_may_disrupt.html
It seems like there’s a more recent (2016) proposal for the same thing detailed here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Electric_clock#Accuracy
Where I live, our mains clocks are a couple orders of magnitude better than our crystal clocks (including brand name alarm clocks, and vehicle clocks). Of course it doesn’t have to be that way, but that’s what on the shelves.
If I can give a European (UK) perspective, mains synchronised clocks are still common here.
For me though the clock angle on this story is incidental. I learned stuff I didn’t know about power grids and how they are run.
Most clocks which are running behind are clocks from equipment connected to mains like alarm-clocks and magnetron etc.
I am in the utilty-industry. Before this news went public, several customers contacted us that their clocks where not accurate.
Mains referenced clocks… How cute.
As long as the power grid is properly stabilized, they’re the way to go because of zero long term drift. Traditionally, in the US, the short term error is a few seconds, at most, and is corrected every day.
Those days are coming to an end, as there’s talk of ending the tight frequency control in the US.
Yes, I’m aware of that. However, with the exception of the clock module on the oven, all our clocks are GPS or WWV based. I don’t like resetting clocks after power failures or DST changes.
In the netherlands a alarm siren test failed because of this.
So they say… but I’m not buying it. Somebody just forgot about it or else the alarms would have gone off at noon plus six minutes. But they did not go off at all and that doesn’t compute.
I bet that poor guy painting hands on the face of the clock in Shipol is confused!
we use to use the MM5314 Clock IC for years until we started seeing drifting around the late 90’s and early 2000’s, now we use an ATMEGA328 with it’s own clock crystal.
I still have a large stock of the MM5314’s, if anyone is interested.
Just as many grocery items, e.g. candy bars, canned good, hide price increases by slowly shrinking the product over time.
It is probably just the power companies in Europe doing the same thing.
B^)
Now there the seed for a cool project, A clock that has a face that moves slightly based on the frequency offset of the mains to compensate for any lost or gained time.
Or an atomic clock that compares it’s time to mains “time” and shows you the difference.
Does anybody really know what time it is? Does anybody care?
A motor generator set capable of delivering a few hundred amps. Maybe even add a large flywheel to smooth over mini power cuts or spikes. It may be more cost effective than a huge switchmode supply of similar capacity.
Smooths out the line frequency. Well balanced and dampened it could me made whisper quite. Peheaps even delivering large currents for projects that would usually trip the mains beaker. Granted it would add a little onto the electric bill. Perhaps shutting it off and bypassing it when you’re at work.
Maybe a little one in the back of a clock, just for exercises and amusements sake.
[ plus in thoery should stop the government listening to and controlling your electronics over the line frequency of course that doesn’t stop them listening in with TEMPEST style apparatus or people at the other end of the phone line but it’s a start. ]