A Simple But Effective High-Flow Oxygen Concentrator From Hardware Store Parts

To say that a lot has happened in the year since the COVID-19 pandemic started is an understatement of epic proportions, so much so that it may be hard to remember how the hardware hacking community responded during those early days, with mass-produced PPE, homebrew ventilators and the like. But we don’t recall seeing too many attempts to build something like this DIY oxygen concentrator during that initial build-out phase.
Given the simplicity and efficacy of the design, dubbed OxiKit, it seems strange that we didn’t see more of these devices. OxiKit uses zeolite, a porous mineral that can be used as a molecular sieve. The tiny beads are packed into columns made from hardware store PVC pipes and fittings and connected to an oil-less air compressor through some solenoid-controlled pneumatic valves. After being cooled in a coil of copper pipe, the compressed air is forced through one zeolite column, which preferentially retains the nitrogen while letting the oxygen pass through. The oxygen stream is split, with part going into a buffer tank and part going into the outlet of the second zeolite column, where it forces the adsorbed nitrogen to be released. An Arduino controls the valves that alternate the gas flow back and forth, resulting in 15 liters per minute of 96% pure oxygen.
OxiKit isn’t optimized as a commercial oxygen concentrator is, so it’s not particularly quiet. But it’s a heck of a lot cheaper than a commercial unit, and an easy build for most hackers. OxiKit’s designs are all open source, but they do sell kits and some of the harder-to-source parts and supplies, like the zeolite. We’d be tempted to build something like this just because the technology is so neat; having a source of high-flow oxygen available isn’t a bad idea, either.
15 Liters a minute seems very impressive. For scale, that’s enough to keep 7 people a live (@ ~2 liters per person per minute) in nominal circumstances.
I always wondered how these could work. Very interesting. It almost seemed to violate the laws of thermodynamics, but it doesn’t.
With that much oxygen production, I wonder what would happen if you hooked this baby up to a car engine, and/or scaled it up. It might be like nitrous. It would be fairly safe because you could set it up so that “pure” oxygen produced is consumed immediately very close to the engine and not stored anywhere. I’d tune the car up first, though. Backfires…”would be bad”.
I guess a 2 liter engine running at a few thousand RPMs might consume those 15 liters rather more quickly than 1 minute. But maybe it could raise the oxygen level in the intake air enough to be significant? No idea really.
Nitrous gives power as much because it releases a nitrogen molecule for every nitrous oxide molecule broken down (maintaining its volume as the oxygen is consumed) as it does for raising the effective oxygen concentration (the release is also exothermic). Pumping in pure oxygen isn’t as beneficial because you still lose volume and have to contend with potentially igniting the engine block.
Also, an engine is using thousands of litres per minute .
you would need a serious scale-up. A car engine of 2 liters rotating at 2500 rpm “breathes” about 2.5 cubic meter of air (21% O²) per minute. About 600 times more than a human at rest.
A human consumes about 25% of the O² it breathes, but a car about 90%….
I’d be interested in dialing down the capacity (and probably purity) to use for hobbyist flamework. The hobby market typically buys retired medical oxycons. That was my first thought, but the kit cost + BOM is way over the price of a retired medical unit.
Why is Norton flagging the Oxykit link as “Dangerous Website” ?
Why are people still using Norton … in 2021 ???
Very interesting technology, never heard of PSA (Pressure swing adsorption) before.
There is good animation on wikipedia that visually helps to understand how the device works:
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/7/76/Pressure_swing_adsorption_principle.svg
I compressed air input
A adsorption
O oxygen output
D desorption
E exhaust
When one zeolite column is nearly saturated with nitrogen, the valves are all fliped to release that column’s adsorbed nitrogen.
Thanks a lot for your simple explanation. I’ve always wondered if a nitrogen generator was within a reach of DIY project for nitrogen soldering at home.
So basically the waste output of an oxygen concentrator is nitrogen: perfect, I’ll have it for my lead free soldering station.
@irox Definitely get the analogy, but no one who is on 2L of oxygen will die/deteriorate rapidly from not getting oxygen. For comparison, our ICU patients who are on high flow secondary to COVID are getting 45-55L at 60-90% FIO2. Those are our “sick-stable” patients, aka will definitely deteriorate quickly without high flow, but not so ill that we would intubate. You’d see similar or higher numbers for other ARDS patients or most other scenarios that require anything greater than regular nasal cannula.
To me, the usage is niche. This could reasonably sustain 2 patients on 6-8 L which is really where high flow shines above just regular nasal cannula or NIPPV. I’d say this would work well for a small hospital who is limited by their oxygen supply and would be able to keep a moderately sick patient supplied in a short term supply emergency.
I don’t know if the guy talking is the guy who designed it, but that doesn’t work the way he is describing. Molecular sieves and zeolites do not trap N2, they can trap O2. To trap N2, you need a nitrogen getter, which is a completely different animal. The sieves trap O2 at pressure, while the N2 continues through, and this must be true, because when you release the pressure and use it to dump out the N2 in the other column, it would make no sense to try to remove N2 with N2. This is a pressure swing adsorption unit (PSA), and they work by trapping O2. Better efficiency comes with higher pressure and more cylinders (up to 85% efficient with 4 cylinders). This DOES concentrate O2, but it doesnt work the way he says (or the article says)
