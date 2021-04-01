Hackaday has always been dark mode. Gray10 is less jarring when you’re burning the midnight oil on a project, so we give you a lot of it. Fifteen years ago, it was called “reverse video” or “trog mode“, and we were the freaks. We were doing it wrong. We had the colors “backwards”. Dark mode used to be edgy, outré, but dare we say it, a bit sexy.
Flash forward, and everyone has come over to the dark side. Facebook has a dark mode. Google has dark mode. Across the Microsoft empire, from Windows 10 to GitHub, you can live your life in the dark. Heck, even the White House has a dark mode! (They call it high-contrast mode, but they’re not fooling anyone.)
Dark mode here, dark mode there. It’s mainstream. Dark mode has become corporate cool which is nobody’s idea of cool.
We’re not saying that all of the aforementioned institutions are biting the Hackaday style, but, well, they’re all biting our style. Where were they when we were the only website on the whole darn Internet with a sensible background color? Huh? Dark-mode-come-latelys!
But Hackaday doesn’t rest on its laurels. We have our fingers on the pulse on the modern hacker. Where previously you would be up late at night researching Hackaday for juicy nuggets of communal wisdom to help out with your current hack, you’re probably “telecommuting” these days — a euphemism for working on your private projects even while the fiery ball is still in the sky. (Wink, wink, nudge, nudge.) It’s only natural that you’d want a lighter background color to match your new lifestyle. We hear you!
So we present you, Hackaday Light Mode™. Enjoy!
[Editor’s note: For historical accuracy, we had phosphor green headings in the very beginning, in place of the jarring white. If you want to relive those glory days of yore, or just to go back to Hackaday in dark mode, there’s always CSS scripting.]
25 thoughts on “Hackaday Forced Into Light Mode”
I see the light!
The band!! The baaaannnnnddddd!!!
https://youtu.be/xbq0OuJtErs?t=250
Original working title was “Hackaday Sees the Light!” and I handed Joe exactly that scene as inspiration.
It’s like you can read my mind!
Ah, there it is. I was just thinking a certain kind of article was missing so far today.
Great. Now I have a suntan.
Too Bright . Even “The Register” is not this bright
Happy April 1st, Fools!
Not a hack!
You don’t know that. The itself article might have been the hack to get readers to reply “not a hack!”
Good. Dark mode is just crap, unreadable and pseudo-goth. So glad you’ve gone for a mode where I don’t have to readjust my monitor to read it.
Now please get rid of low-contrast mode. Pale grey on white is silly.
This might be an April fool, but actually this looks much better IMO.
“The future’s so bright, I gotta wear shades” – Timbuk 3 in 1986
I’m sure this is a 4/1 joke, so I have a serious question: Is there a way to enable light mode on this website? I find dark mode very difficult to use, and would use this site more if it wasn’t always in dark mode.
I know it’s a joke, but I like the bright HaD much better than the dark one. Please make it an option!
Yes, this works well. It is definitely time for a change. Everything seems fresher. It would be sad if this is just a 4-1 thing.
Gradient mode so everyone’s happier.
Oh. My. God. I love it!!! I loved it when you had that bug last year, and I love it even more now! Please, please make this an option. It’s literally the most beautiful light mode I’ve ever seen.
The light! It buuuuuurns!
This looks pretty good actually
i’d love to have a proper ‘light’ mode. Dark mode usually is harder to read for me.
I don’t hate it. I say we leave it as an option, once we clean up the couple places the text is unreadable. You like your light mode? You can keep your light mode! and all that.
A heretic in our midst ;-)
I didn’t say that *I* was gonna use it. :P
The letters are still wai to dark”
HSSSSSS! MY RETINAS! REEEEEEEEEEE!!!!!!!!
CSS? Could have done it with a 555.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)