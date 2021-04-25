Australian engineer [John Catsoulis] developed a small module called the Scamp2 dedicated to running Forth. The focus of his Udamonic project was not only to highlight Forth, but to make a module which was easy to use and doesn’t require any IDE on your computer. According to the website, these modules have found their niche in education as well as rapid prototyping for product development. His site has some good resources, including several Scamp/Forth example applications such as a model train controller or adding a real-time clock module.
The core of the module is a Microchip PIC24F64GB202 MCU with 64K Flash and 8K RAM. Of this, Forth takes up only 20K of Flash and 2K of RAM. [John] is using FlashForth, a version of Forth which came from [Mikael Nordman] at the University of Queensland almost ten years ago. FlashForth has been implemented on a wide variety of PIC and AVR ATmega processors and has apparently developed quite a following in Australia and elsewhere.
We estimate from the photo that the Scamp is about 80 mm long, just slightly longer than a standard piece of MIL-A-A-20175A Type II chewing gum ( 73 mm ). You can use it as-is, or with the header pins installed, the Scamp can be plugged into a breadboard for easy hacking. Regarding the interfacing of Scamp to other equipment, [John] says “Writing software to use other hardware is very easy, and fun.” We like his attitude.
Here is some more information from his Hackaday.io project page, and he also has a Tindie site. If you want a good overview of using Forth in embedded systems, check out Forth: The Hacker’s Language by our own Forth-guru [Elliot Williams]. Thanks to [Stephen Walters] for sending in the tip.
12 thoughts on “Forth Module The Size Of A Stick Of Gum”
I don’t know how I feel about the fact that I feel more informed regarding the fact that there’s mil-spec chewing gum, than a forth compatible microcontroller dev board.
That’s nothing, the U.S. Army has a 26 page specification for a friggin’ brownie!
https://nsarchive.files.wordpress.com/2010/05/mil-c-44072c.pdf
+1
The US government document describing that specification of which is conspicuously labeled “INCH-POUND”, and contains measurements of length in inches, “weight” (not mass) in grams, pressure in mm mercury, and temperature in degrees C. Hunh?
I’m surprised it’s not done on a Raspberry Pi, and called “a modern day Jupiter Ace”.
If it were done on a Raspberry Pi, it could be done with a ‘555–as is the case with most things done on a Raspberry Pi.
Maybe it would take two…
One thing I’ve noticed about Forth is that people spend more time writing interpreters than actual Forth programs.
I think that is because the further you get from the kernel words, the harder it is to keep what is going on straight. An appropriate quip is that FORTH is a write-only language.
Documentation is practically a necessity.
I thought so too. Then I was pointed to this.”Working software over comprehensive documentation.”
If a Brownie was modern software that milspec would be completely written on a leaf of Tally Ho. The Brownie would be edible but there would be a sense that something was missing which could wait for the next release.
http://agilemanifesto.org/
What ever happened to Gumstix? Seemed like good potential.
Same thing that happened to the Dallas Tini I guess.
Better marketing allowing for lower cost and I guess aligned to newer hardware perhaps along with development tools that are easier to use.
