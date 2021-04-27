Ask Hackaday: Why Make Modular Hardware?

In the movies, everything is modular. Some big gun fell off the spaceship when it crashed? Good thing you can just pick it up and fire it as-is (looking at you, Guardians of the Galaxy 2). Hyperdrive dead? No problem, because in the Star Wars universe you can just drop a new one in and be on your way.
Of course, things just aren’t that simple in the real world. Most systems, be they spaceships or cell phones, are enormously complicated and contain hundreds or thousands of interconnected parts. If the camera in my Samsung phone breaks, I can’t exactly steal the one from my girlfriend’s iPhone. They’re simply not interchangeable because the systems were designed differently. Even if we had the same phone and the cameras were interchangeable, they wouldn’t be easy to swap. We’d have to crack open the phones and carefully perform the switch. Speaking of switches, the Nintendo Switch is a good counterexample here. Joycon break? Just buy a new one and pop it on.
What if more products were like the Nintendo Switch? Is its modularity just the tip of the iceberg?
PocKit-Sized Modularity
The PocKit project tackles this question by diving whole-hog into modularity. This impressive platform consists of a central “brain” block that contains an ESP32 and an STM32, as well as ~24 other blocks that can just snap onto it. These blocks include a screen, a keyboard, a speaker, and a wide variety of sensors and other neat bits. The brain module even has a DDR connector that lets you throw a Raspberry Pi Compute Module into the mix for greater functionality.
All of the blocks use the same electrical interface and are held in place by magnets, allowing for near-endless reconfiguration. They have a great demo of the system in action, adding a camera, GPS, and more to a portable battery-powered Linux system:
Some of you may have felt the spark of familiarity here and thought back a couple of years to when Google announced the since-cancelled Project Ara. This was an experimental phone that Google debuted in 2013. It was suppose to be a low-cost, bare-bones phone that the user could easily upgrade themselves by swapping and adding modules onto the frame, including the battery, processor, camera, and display. Unfortunately, Project Ara never made it into our pockets, as Google canned it back in 2016.
Of course, these aren’t the only examples of modular electronics we’ve seen. Some of us even grew up with them.
A Modular Education
When I was a kid, one of my absolute favorite toys was a Snap Circuits kit. It consisted of a few hundred LEDs, motors, buzzers, and rigid “wires” that all snapped onto a plastic base — sort of like a breadboard. I spent hours connecting the modules in different ways and occasionally came across a configuration that actually did something. The Snap Circuits kit’s modular nature was a perfect introduction to electronics — after all, seven-year-old me wasn’t ready to design and fab a PCB yet. Instead, the large, colorful modules with silkscreened schematic symbols were a great teaching tool.
Nowadays you can still get your hands on a brand-new Snap Circuits kit (and I was very excited to buy one for a friend’s children last Christmas) but as you might expect, there are even more advanced modular kits on the market. Brick ‘R’ Knowledge is one such offering. It’s a modern spin on the classic Snap Circuits that brings advanced components to the table, including an Arduino and networking blocks.
You can tell by looking at these kits and others that modular electronics are a pretty fantastic tool for education. They can be used to introduce complicated concepts in ways that don’t “dumb down” the material, but simply present them in a friendly, approachable manner. Let’s circle back around to consumer electronics though — how much modularity do we need in our day-to-day lives?
Over To You
You know the drill. Time to chime in below and let us know what you think here. Should everything be modular? Presumably, it costs more to manufacture something with such a high degree of customer customizability than it would to just make one or two of the possible configurations. Would you pay more for personalizable products, or are you happy to buy off-the-shelf? If you’re anything like me, you would buy the modular option, find a configuration you like, then never change it — so then, what’s the point of being able to reconfigure your gizmos?
10 thoughts on “Ask Hackaday: Why Make Modular Hardware?”
The problems with modularity are size and durability. Phones are hyper-miniaturized and there simply isn’t room in the form factor for the connectors and module walls that would separate the functions. And every one of those connectors is a failure point, especially if they are frequently exercised by actually taking advantage of the modularity. We’ve been building smartphones for quite a while and laptop computers for even longer, and the state of the art is very mature. Modularity sounds like a cool idea but it just doesn’t compete against all-up purposed construction.
yeah i agree that kind of modularity is a bust for most devices. you want your device to have good components in working condition, you don’t want to be swapping them around willy-nilly. you’d usually rather it break less often than be field-repairable. the trade offs are pretty steep.
at the same time, there is a huge benefit to modularity when you are experimenting or building, and in fact that advantage is harnessed by all the phone manufacturers. the camera module is modularized to a remarkable extent, even though from the consumer standpoint it’s built into the device. if the module they originally designed it with becomes unobtainium for some reason, it doesn’t seem uncommon to switch the assembly line to a different module, sometimes without even updating the model number. and i’ve seen enough franken laptops to know that a lot of the modules in those highly integrated systems are nonetheless interchangable, even if the physical glue to hold them together winds up becoming a delicate and ugly hack.
even within a chip..there’s nothing more integrated than an IC, but still an ASIC or SoC will have many modules within it, often coming from different vendors and different development processes.
modularity is indispensible it’s just not usually user-facing.
But they don’t need to be.
I used cellphones when they were a lot bulkier than they are today. It’s really not a big deal. The only reason people need them to be so thin is so they can stick them in their back pockets and sit on them. Then they keep using them with big old cracks all over the screen. I don’t get that. I’ll never sit on a hundreds of dollars device with a glass front.
A fatter phone that is upgradeable and customizable will do much better, thank you. Using some of that extra room for a bigger (and changeable) battery is good too!
It’s not the size, it’s the non-uniformity. They all need to look different, so they all demand slightly different modules. Smartphones basically *already are* modular! They’re just not interchangeably modular.
Yeah, I totally don’t agree. There are buckets of connectors to put things in relatively standard locations on phones/laptops. Phones and laptops aren’t standardized because they all want slightly different form factors so they *look* different. Can’t charge a luxury price for two things that look identical.
Same thing for desktops: even though there’s a *high* degree of modularity there, standard vendors (Dell, Apple, etc.) all avoid standard form factors for custom wonky things so that their offerings will look more distinct. Really, I think the only reason standardization exists in the desktop market is historical.
In the early PC days there were advantages to using interchangeable assemblies like main board, enclosure, power supply, expansion cards, and socketed chips because it meant that if you were making computers you had multiple options for sources and your customers had options for upgrading. This stayed the case through the 80’s and early 90’s, but in the late 90’s the advantages started to fade because things were changing too fast and by the time you needed a replacement or were ready to upgrade, the state of the art product was no longer compatible with your older assembly. In this case it was technological obsolescence that made the modularity of early PC’s itself obsolete.
Working with industrial robots… they’re pretty much modular. When you’ve got a production line down that’s costing 1000’s of or even 10’s of thousands per hour… swapping out prebuilt subassemblies is important!
The connectors, loose wires/solder joints etc in those modules does can be additional points of failure.
So going excessive in modularity makes your project unreliable.
The worse case is modularity at per chip level and you build everything on a breadboard so that each of them and the loose wires can be plug and unplug easily. :P
Modularity promotes violence against systems (a.k.a “percussive maintenance”)
> Presumably, it costs more to manufacture something with such a high degree of customer customizability than it would to just make one or two of the possible configurations
you’ve got more SKUs, more money spent on connectors, more money on injection molds (or whatever) as each component requires (waterproof!) housing, etc.
there are trade offs to everything, an unfortunate aspect of modern discourse is that we can’t acknowledge there are costs to any of our proposals.
> Unfortunately, Project Ara never made it into our pockets, as Google canned it back in 2016.
even if it hadn’t been google, everyone knew Ara was never going to work/be cost effective.
how many consumers ever upgrade/replace the aspects of their devices which _can_ be upgraded? plenty of (non-apple) laptops can still upgrade the memory, drive, and probably the wifi for just a couple of screws. not many people bother (and then they all hop on hackaday or hacker news and assume everyone does such things).
