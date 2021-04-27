[Tom] likes to build little helicopters and decided to build one that runs on compressed air. (Video, embedded below.) Turns out it was a little harder than he thought. Originally, he was trying for a compressed air quadcopter. He’d already worked with an air turbine, but putting on a vehicle that can lift itself into the air turns out to have a lot of hidden gotchas.
[Tom] went through a lot of design considerations to arrive at the helicopter design. He considered counter-rotating props, but there were a host of problems involved. He finally settled on a single prob with a tail rotor that resides on the far end of a long boom to allow the resulting lever arm to reduce the work required of the tail rotor.
Some of the best parts of this build are the test setups. We liked the test rig he has for testing the thrust of a propeller. It allowed him to understand that his quadcopter design wasn’t feasible with the props he had on hand. His schlieren photography setup was interesting, too, and provided some cool photos of the airflow.
In the end, the results were somewhat disappointing. However, you sometimes learn more from your failures than your successes. Also, an astute Hackaday reader might have some advice on how to make the flying machine better. We feel like it is very close.
We’ve seen [Tom] working on this in one form or another for a while. Some of his air-powered designs are quite sophisticated.
3 thoughts on “Helicopter Is Full Of Compressed Air”
If you look at the energy density of compressed air vs pressure and then pressure vessel weight vs internal pressure for a given volume, you’ll see that this can only result in very small flight times, even when optimized and with 100% efficient everything.
Right. There actually aren’t a lot of “gotchas” in this kind of design if you do your homework before you start. It’s still cool that he tried to make it work, but anyone who’s done the math to figure out how much energy is stored in e.g. compressed air vs. a lithium ion battery or gasoline would know it’s not going to fly more than a few seconds.
Not to discourage anyone… but search the literature and do the math first, you’ll save yourself a lot of wasted time and frustration.
Same thing could be said for any form of helicopter though, Its in the nature of aircraft held up by rotating wings to need a great deal of energy to function. At small scales this compressed air concept actually works out reasonably well, it just doesn’t scale up at all well…
And these drinks bottles can take a very surprising amount of pressure if you care to push them that far, while being very light. So a double bottle and with two large rotors set up like a Chinook, even including the overlap for that eggbeater sound (and importantly to cut down on frame weight while having optimal rotor size) will probably result in pretty reasonable flight times for such a small, pretty safe, light toy, even more so if you are willing to push the bottles right up towards their rapid failure point. Sure its very unlikely to best the now astonishingly energy dense Lithium batteries, but weight for weight its not going to be that far off, even tiny motors of the right specs are pretty heavy (relatively), and there is just no way to get enough power out of a light enough ICE to really compare weight for weight, now volume for volume is a different story…
