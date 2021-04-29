We wondered recently about those crude ASCII schematics you see in some documentation — are there any dedicated schematic-focused tools to draw them, or are they just hand-crafted using various ASCII-art drawing tools? To our surprise, there is such a tool. It is called AACircuit and was developed by [Andreas Weber]. It has a history going back to 2001 when it was first introduced as ASCIIPaint. Be forewarned, however, the quality of the code may be questionable. According to the notes on [Andy]’s GitHub repository:
WARNING: a lot of spaghetti code ahead
This code was created in 2001-2004 when I taught Borland Delphi 3 to myself. It contains many, many global variables, unstructured and undocumented procedural code and bad variable names.
If you don’t want to wrestle with old and sketchy object-oriented Pascal code, you’re in luck. [Chaos Ordered] has made a Pythonized version which you can get from his GitHub repository. We tried it out and got it working on Ubuntu in short order (after wrestling with a pycairo dependencies). This might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but it has some uses now and then. While we wouldn’t want to document a computer motherboard with ASCII schematics, it’s great for a quick-and-dirty circuit diagrams.
Not exactly schematics, but [Duckman] has some Arduino pinout diagrams he made using ASCII-art. These could be useful when pasted into source code as comments, documenting the pinouts for your project.
Do you recommend any tools for making ASCII schematics, or this just a waste of time?
8 thoughts on “ASCII Schematic Diagrams”
I haven’t seen ascii schematics since the 90s. That’s some BBS and Newsgroup type shizz.
I was looking at one last night. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
I have put ASCII Schematic clips in my code to document the circuit I’m interfacing with. (I create embedded code).
Might be OK for small code in boards never to be visited again. But for maintainability? Nuh-uh. You refer to the number and revision, page and sector of the relevant schematic. Single source of information is good.
Given that the code implementation is likely tied to the particular schematic revision, I’d say that this is a pretty good way to make it clear. The information referencing the original doc is still needed, but when that changes, having the abbreviated schematic in the code that applies to it hurts nothing and can help in revision later. In particular when using a versioning system that makes it difficult (or impossible) to access anything other than the current version, or only allows you to see past commits, when the commit may involve changes after the code was written. The real world is a cruel place.
Yes, I have worked under policies that do not allow access to anything prior to the current commit. Policy need not have an obvious reason, or any at all. I’ll bet you can think of as many reasons as I can as to why a large organization might include these restrictions as part of an access and compartmentalization policy.
I have viewed, and even created many ASCII schematics in the 70’s-90’s. Yes, they’re ugly. But they clearly documented the circuit, and can still be read today.
In the early 1980’s, printers came out that could do custom character graphics. By loading a special font, ASCII schematic printouts were a lot better looking.
In contrast, many CAD programs use proprietary formats. Once the company has moved on to the Next Great Thing, these old schematics often become unviewable.
It would seem any program that can deal with symbols would work. Basically pick and place.
The Parallax Propeller IDE had this feature since the beginning; the Parallax font uses ascii 128-255 for circuit symbols.
https://forums.parallax.com/uploads/attachments/40464/41224.jpg
