Hackaday Podcast 116: Three DIY Lab Instruments, Two Tickers, And A MicroCar

Hackaday editors Elliot Williams and Mike Szczys select our favorite hardware hacks of the past week. This episode is packed with DIY lab instruments, including a laser microscope, a Raspberry Pi spectrometer, and a stepper motor tester that can tell you what’s going on all the way down to the microsteps. We wax poetic about what modular hardware really means, fall in love with a couple of stock-ticker robots, and chat with special guest Tom Nardi about his experience at the VCF Swap Meet.
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- Stepper Motor Analyzer Reveals All
- Paper Pi Is An Ergonomic Cyberdeck Meant For Thumbs
- 3D-Printed Laser Scanning Confocal Microscope Measures Microns
- Modding A Hot Wheels Car Into A Radio Controlled Drift Weapon
- Build Your Own Bluetooth Notification Ticker
- Pi-Based Spectrometer Puts The Complexity In The Software
