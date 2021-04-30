Hackaday Podcast 116: Three DIY Lab Instruments, Two Tickers, And A MicroCar

Hackaday editors Elliot Williams and Mike Szczys select our favorite hardware hacks of the past week. This episode is packed with DIY lab instruments, including a laser microscope, a Raspberry Pi spectrometer, and a stepper motor tester that can tell you what’s going on all the way down to the microsteps. We wax poetic about what modular hardware really means, fall in love with a couple of stock-ticker robots, and chat with special guest Tom Nardi about his experience at the VCF Swap Meet.

Take a look at the links below if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!

Episode 116 Show Notes:

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t-Miss Articles: