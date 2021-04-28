Run Out Of GPIO On Your Pi? Don’t Despair!

When the first Raspberry Pi rolled off the production line back in 2012 it sported a 26-pin expansion header that seemed to conceal endless possibilities. A later upgrade to the 40-pin header we have today unleashed a few more precious interfaces, but even then it’s still possible to run out. This was the problem faced by [woj], who needed a PWM line to drive a cooling fan  but whose other work had used everything on the header. The solution? Dive into the other connectors on board looking for an unused GPIO.

Every full-sized Pi has a connector for the camera and the LCD screen, and to operate some of the functions of those peripherals they contain a few extra GPIOs that aren’t normally used by end users. If  the camera or LCD is not being used then these lines are potentially up for grabs. In particular there’s a GPIO that turns the camera on or off that’s relatively easy to solder a wire to, and it was this one that fed the PWM line.

There are of course a few other ways to  find some more lines on a Pi and indeed almost any microcontroller, with one of the many types of GPIO expansion chips.  This trick is a particularly simple one though. and perhaps unsurprisingly it has surfaced here before.

5 thoughts on “Run Out Of GPIO On Your Pi? Don’t Despair!

    1. Define simultaneously. Do you mean within a nanosecond? Then no. Within a millisecond, definitely. You can do it with an I/O expander, or a bunch of parallel-in-serial-out-shift registers, only using a handful or so GPIO.

    2. Keyboard matrix with ‘ghosting’ diodes sounds like the go here. Unless you want to use i2c IO expansion devices….or daisy chain a chunk of 3-8 decoder devices and some fancy software encoding, or even shift registers maybe

  3. I like the idea of controlling the fan speed with a python program. But how about wiring the transistor differently, so the fan runs full speed when the PWM control program hasn’t started yet or has crashed. Maybe a pullup to base is all you need for some extra safety?

