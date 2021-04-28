When the first Raspberry Pi rolled off the production line back in 2012 it sported a 26-pin expansion header that seemed to conceal endless possibilities. A later upgrade to the 40-pin header we have today unleashed a few more precious interfaces, but even then it’s still possible to run out. This was the problem faced by [woj], who needed a PWM line to drive a cooling fan but whose other work had used everything on the header. The solution? Dive into the other connectors on board looking for an unused GPIO.
Every full-sized Pi has a connector for the camera and the LCD screen, and to operate some of the functions of those peripherals they contain a few extra GPIOs that aren’t normally used by end users. If the camera or LCD is not being used then these lines are potentially up for grabs. In particular there’s a GPIO that turns the camera on or off that’s relatively easy to solder a wire to, and it was this one that fed the PWM line.
There are of course a few other ways to find some more lines on a Pi and indeed almost any microcontroller, with one of the many types of GPIO expansion chips. This trick is a particularly simple one though. and perhaps unsurprisingly it has surfaced here before.
5 thoughts on “Run Out Of GPIO On Your Pi? Don’t Despair!”
That’s quite cool, how long before there’s an expansion HAT which breaks these out on headers via ribbon cables?
Also, what’s with the custom CPU heat spreader?
Is there a way to connect 75 or more momentary switches to one, and be able to read from one closed to all closed simultaneously?
Define simultaneously. Do you mean within a nanosecond? Then no. Within a millisecond, definitely. You can do it with an I/O expander, or a bunch of parallel-in-serial-out-shift registers, only using a handful or so GPIO.
Keyboard matrix with ‘ghosting’ diodes sounds like the go here. Unless you want to use i2c IO expansion devices….or daisy chain a chunk of 3-8 decoder devices and some fancy software encoding, or even shift registers maybe
I like the idea of controlling the fan speed with a python program. But how about wiring the transistor differently, so the fan runs full speed when the PWM control program hasn’t started yet or has crashed. Maybe a pullup to base is all you need for some extra safety?
