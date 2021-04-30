VGA Graphics Card In 74xx Logic

Feeling nostalgic we presume, [Glen Kleinschmidt] set out to build a 640x480x64 VGA controller card from discrete logic chips. If we ignore the 512Kx8 Cypress SRAM video memory, he succeeds, too — and on a very readable, single page A3 schematic. The goal is to interface some of his older 8-bit machines, like the TRS-80 Model 1 and the BBC Micro, but for now he’s running a demo using a 20+ year old PIC16F877 micro.
[Glen] provides all the schematics, Gerbers, and C source code on his website should you be inclined to reproduce one for yourself. He has three versions in the works, with various capabilities (there’s a table on his website). As an alternative, one could always use an FPGA or a custom-built chip such as the SSD1963 to generate video for these micros, but sometimes the urge to go retro is too great to resist. We get the feeling that for [Glen], this is a project unto itself, and being able to interface it to his 8-bit computers is just a convenient excuse.
This isn’t [Glen]’s first retro project, either. Check out his analog computer “bouncing ball” project we covered back in 2017. Have you struggled with the build vs. buy decision, and how do you decide?
This is really well done. I like the timing domain fix U5 U6 U7. Bonus point do the raw SR latch U21.
I kinda got freaked out with the 1 indexing U2 (P0).
I done may of these in VHDL (yeah cheating) so I may have some things you might like too try.
640×480 is aspect ration 4:3 so it gives you square pixels/tiles on a 4:3 screen. None of the very early computers like the Trash 80) had square pixels/tiles that I can remember.
Modern VGA monitors recognize various VGA standards by sync frequencies, sync polarities, active horizontal “window” and number of vertical lines. ie they ignore pixel clock. So as long as you get the other things according to a standard then your free to use whatever horizontal resolution you choose. This helps with memory utilization. This also gives the freedom to better utilize memory by choosing a different aspect ratio. Most monitor now are 16:9. You can use a 4:3 aspect standard to over-scan to a 16:9, the monitor doesn’t care.
I see you chose the age old CGA derived standard for VGA. ie 25.175MHz clock, this standard was closest to PAL/NTSC.
I find it easier to use the 800×600 72Hz 50MHz standard.
If you get stuck with propagation delays (you may have done this already) increment the counter on say the rising edge of the clock and load on the falling edge.
One thing that did bother me ,was that the memory page window for the type C board is less then a full line of data. The Z80 has some quite fast instructions like LDIR etc. These kind of have to break in the middle to update the page address.
In VHDL you can also do a lot more like making the memory addressing more linear or sliping the access window in two, one for CPU and one for VGA (no flicker) but that kinda gets overboard with 74xx.
One thing you may consider that doesn’t cost extra chips is to change the addressing scheme so that each sequential 8 bytes of RAM represents an 8×8 pixel block on the screen. Just a bit of jumbling up the counter to RAM address bus.
Another thing, your old <5MHz CPU will really struggle with resolutions like 640×480. It a slot of CPU clocks to update things on the screen. I find it better for resolutions like 320×480 (which can be equally done at this standard 25.175MHz just drops to half and each line is repeated to get the total line count. Or even 400×300 using the standard (50MHz) that I mentioned earlier. This can be stretched to WXGA.
