Pool Temperature Monitor Mollifies Fortunate But Frustrated Children

Who needs the city pool when you can party in the private pool over at Grandma and Grandpa’s house? No need to wait until Memorial Day weekend when it hits 90° F in the first week of May. But how can you placate grandchildren who want to know each and every day if it’s finally time to go swimming, and the pool itself is miles away? Although grandparents probably love to hear from you more often there’s no need to bother them with hourly phone calls. You just have to build a floating, remote pool temperature monitor which broadcasts every 30 minutes to an Adafruit MagTag sitting at kid’s eye level on the refrigerator.

Between the cost of commercial pool temperature monitors and all the reviews that mention iffy Wi-Fi connections, it sounds like [Blake] is better off rolling his own solution. Inside the floating part is an ESP32, a DS18B temperature sensor, and a 18650 cell. Most of the body is PVC, except for the 3D-printed torus that holds some foam for buoyancy. A handful of BBs in the bottom keep the thing pointed upright. For now, it shows the water temperature, but [Blake]’s ultimate goal is to show the air temperature as well.

Maybe it’s still too cold to swim, but the sun shines brightly most days. Why not harness its energy to heat up the water?