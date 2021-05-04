When automating almost any moderately complex mechanical task, the actuators and drive electronics can get expensive quickly. Rather than using an actuator for every motion, mechanical multiplexing might be an option. [James Bruton] has considered using it in some of his many robotics projects, so he built a prioritizing mechanical multiplexer to demonstrate the concept.
The basic idea is to have a single actuator and dynamically switch between different outputs. For his demonstration, [James] used a motor mounted on a moving platform actuated by a lead screw that can engage a number of different output gears. Each output turns a dial, and the goal is to match the position of the dial to the position of a potentiometer. The “prioritizing” part comes in where a number of outputs need to be adjusted, and the system must choose which to do first. This quickly turns into a task scheduling problem, since there are a number of factors that can be used to determine the priority. See the video after the break to see different algorithms in action.
Instead of moving the actuator, all the outputs can connect to a single main shaft via clutches as required. Possible use cases for mechanical multiplexers include dispensing machines and production line automation. Apparently, the Armatron robotic arm sold by Radioshack in the ’80s used a similar system, controlling all its functions with a single motor.
[James] knows or two about robotics, having built many of them over the last few years. Just take a look at OpenDog and his Start Wars robots.
5 thoughts on “Prioritising Mechanical Multiplexer”
This is incredibly awesome, but I have my doubts from a cost saving perspective, because mechanical stuff makes assembly and repair harder, and is usually the thing that wears out.
I think the most important thing is to reduce the amount of mechanical power needed in the first place by any means necessary, sharper blades, lighter items, better bearings, looser tolerances and more digital compensation, solid state stuff if possible.
But I can see this multiplexing approach being extremely cool for pneumatics. Imagine being able to control dozens of valves connected to cheap pistons in arbitrary places. You might not be able to move fast, but you could do complex sequences cheaply and reliably.
Two [James Bruton] hacks almost back to back. This must be a HaD first, right?
Two motors and lots of gears/3D printed parts to replace 3 motors…
Reminds me of the Tomy/RadioShack Armatron.
I’m thinking a cam-controlled clutch, engaging-gears, or differentials-and-brakes system would be faster to switch where the power is sent.
And then the drive motor doesn’t need to move anymore.
No worries about managing the flexible wires going to the drive motor.
Just spin the camshaft to select which output to engage and which to lock in place.
