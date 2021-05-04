Soft robotic grippers have some interesting use cases, but the industrial options are not cheap. [James Bruton] was fascinated by the $4000 “bean bag” gripper from Empire Robotics, so he decided to build his own.
The gripper is just a flexible rubber membrane filled with small beads. When it is pushed over a object and the air is sucked out, it holds all the beads together, molded to the shape of the object. For his version [James] used a soft rubber ball filled with BBs. To create a vacuum, he connected a large 200cc syringe to the ball via a hose, and actuated it with a high torque servo.
It worked well for small, light objects but failed on heavier, smooth objects with no edges to grip onto. This could possibly be improved if the size and weight of the beads/BBs are reduced.
For some more soft robotics, check out this soft 3D printed hand, and the flexible electrically driven actuators.
4 thoughts on “Robotic Gripper From A Squishy Ball”
I wonder if a combination of pneumatics and ridged surface (“skin”) to give it some grip would solve the problem?
The original jamming gripper used coffee grounds, I think. Something about their jagged geometry makes them lock together really well. Seems like bb’s would slide over each other and not jam as well.
Also RIP empire robotics, they went out of business a few years ago.
https://www.liebertpub.com/doi/abs/10.1089/soro.2016.0021?journalCode=soro
If you’re trying to grip/lift something without edges then you’d probably need either a skin that had small irregularities such as fingerprints or a means to develop a vacuum on the surface like a suction cup. The problem with a jamming gripper that can also act as a suction cup is that you suddenly have to make a complex inner structure in order to be properly rigid along the circumference of the contact area and flexible enough to retract inside of that outline. I guess it would be possible to make the jamming media itself pock-marked and permeable to vacuum in order to develop small localized suction cups, resulting in an aggregation of such suction areas across the total surface area (something akin to an octopus, but many more smaller and disorganized suction cups).
So that’s how the Daleks grab things! Maybe if the membrane he uses had small ridges on it, it would help in grabbing more difficult objects, just like the dermal ridges on hands help us hold on to things.
