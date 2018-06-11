[James Bruton] Is Making A Dog: OpenDog Project

There was a time when a two-legged walking robot was the thing to make. But after seeing years of Boston Dynamic’s amazing four-legged one’s, more DIYers are switching to quadrupeds. Now we can add master DIY robot builder [James Bruton] to the list with his openDog project. What’s exciting here is that with [James’] extensive robot-building background, this is more like starting the challenge from the middle rather than the beginning and we should see exciting results sooner rather than later.
Thus far [James] has gone through the planning stage, having iterated through a few versions using Fusion 360, and he’s now purchased the parts. It’s going to be about the same size as Boston Robotic’s SpotMini and uses three motors for each leg. He considered going with planetary gearboxes on the motors but experienced a certain amount of play, or backlash, with them in his BB-9E project so this time he’s going with ball screws as he did with his exoskeleton. (Did we mention his extensive background?)
Each leg is actually made up of an upper and lower leg, which means his processing is going to have to include some inverse kinematics. That’s where the code decides where it wants the foot to go and then has to compute backwards from there how to angle the legs to achieve that. Again drawing from experience when he’s done it the hard way in the past, this time he’s designed the leg geometry to make those calculations easy. Having written up some code to do the calculations, he’s compared the computed angles with the measurements he gets from positioning the legs in Fusion 360 and found that his code is right on. We’re excited by what we’ve seen so far and bet it’ll be standing and walking in no time. Check out his progress in the video below.
As we said, more DIYers are doing quadrupeds. [Mike’s] robot dog is one such which we reported on just last month, but his hackaday.io page shows he’s progressed further since then. A smaller version, but already working great is the feline OpenCat. We look forward to the day when we see robotic cats and dogs in the same room and find out if electromechanical cats boss electromechanical dogs around the same way their biological counterparts do.
9 thoughts on “[James Bruton] Is Making A Dog: OpenDog Project”
Why is every youtuber making a dumb face in the thumbnails these days? Is this appealing for some people?
The thumbnails are more like dumbnails, haha.
It’s youtubes algorithm. It prioritizes faces in the thumbnails, I agree the soy boy gape is pretty annoying. For a cooler project without the soy gape, check out Kevin Harrington’s open cat. (and I am a dog person myself) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qkjz2aVn8LQ
Cody (of Cody’s Lab on YouTube) said it was related to the algorithms YT is using whereby, if you had a face on the thumbnail (possibly gurning in some way), you were more likely to get onto the ‘trending’ listings.
That’s simply stupid. I subscribed to James’ channel anyways, however, not because of the stupid face he made but because of his good content.
Cody from Cody’s Lab mentioned that thumbnails with faces seem to be favored by the Algorithm and recieve more hits. Youtube might run face detection or humans just like to see excited faces.
It might also just be some random ill-founded runmour that youtubers are jumping on.
And how long till he teams up again with Colin Furze and jumbo sizes it in steel girders.
That I want to see!
Fatal flaw on dynamic system like that is TOO MUCH rigidity.That ball-screw is heavy, and will stay in place with unexpected external force, so guess what snap like matchstick? Much better solution is to relay on magnetic cushion or hydraulic check valves, exactly why BD choose it.
Can’t wait to see how that works for your robot.