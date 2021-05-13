A great addition to a home shop is a bandsaw, but when [Design Prototype Test] got a well-used one, he found it wasn’t in very good shape. The previous owner put in an underpowered motor and made some modifications to accommodate the odd-sized blade. Luckily, 3D printing allowed him to restore the old saw to good working order.
There were several 3D printed additions. A pulley, a strain relief, and even an emergency stop switch. Honestly, none of this stuff was something you couldn’t buy, but as he points out, it was cheaper and faster than shipping things in from China. He did wind up replacing the initial pulley with a commercial variant and he explains why.
The red and green buttons use a Sharpie, although we’ve been partial to oil-based markers lately which do a great job of coloring 3D printed plastic.
He wasn’t able to 3D print the saw blade, of course. Maybe one day. We do like to see 3D printers in use for something other than keychains and figurines.
The saw is from the 1950s and while it is older than most of us, it is nice to see it still working with a little help from modern technology.
If you have a bandsaw, you know you need to keep the blade under appropriate tension.
8 thoughts on “3D Printing Restores Bandsaw”
odd size blade = harbor freight spot welder & speaker magnets to the rescue
well-used one = BROKEN LINK (to the had wordpress admin)
That’s not restoration. It’s perpetuating a disaster. If the guy who owned it before did it wrong, fix it. Wrong blade, wrong motor, wrong wire, wrong switch. Bandsaws are inherently dangerous. Anything wonky makes it worse.
HACKaday.com
The site is not about how to do thing right, but how to make things work one way or another. However dangerous it may be or not.
No one is stopping anyone from doing the right/correct thing, but there are better sites for that kind of material.
Oh, ok, encourage doing things half-assed then, huh?
A “hack” is a clever, elegant, innovative way to solve a problem, not just throwing crap at it so it sorta works.
A hack is a hack is a hack.
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.
I didn’t encourage anyone to do anything.
We come here to see how people have solved their problems.
Worrying about whether they run the risk of chopping their willies off while doing it entirely a bonus subject but not required.
That’s exactly the reverse of a “hack”.
To come up with fix is to fix, to solve a problem is to invent or innovate; throwing crap at it so it just works is hacking.
Upping the power and twice rpm? I hope those (pot metal?) wheels hold up. I’ve got an old Delta that I did an axle repair in ’80 and the switch moved from a do dad rod hooked to the motor box to a wall toggle switch on the left side support at work height. The switch also turns on the work light. I will stick with a up/down toggle switch over over press here-or-there flat Decora style.
Bearings Incorporated has stores all over the US. Pulleys too.
