Hackaday Podcast 118: Apple AirTag Hacked, Infill Without Perimeters, Hair-Pulling Robots, And Unpacking The 555

Hackaday editors Elliot Williams and Mike Szczys gather to ooh and aah over a week of interesting hacks. This week we’re delighted to welcome special guest Kristina Panos to talk about the Inputs of Interest series she has been working on over the last couple of years. In the news is the effort to pwn the new Apple AirTags, with much success over the past week. We look at turning a screenless Wacom tablet into something more using a donor iPad, stare right into the heart of a dozen 555 die shots, and watch what happens when you only 3D print the infill and leave the perimeters out.
Episode 118 Show Notes:
What’s that Sound?
- We had about a dozen correct answers, it was a Teletype machine:
- Congratulations to [itsraineing] who was drawn randomly from the correct responses and sent a Hackaday Podcast shirt.
New This Week:
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- 3D-Printed Desiccant Container Exploits Infill
- Apple AirTag Spills Its Secrets
- Improved Graphics-to-Drawing Tablet Conversion
- MIT’s Hair-Brushing Robot Untangles Difficult Robotics Problem
- DIN Rails For… Everything
- Smallest Discrete Transistor 555 Timer
Quick Hacks:
- Elliot’s Picks
- Mike’s Picks
Can’t-Miss Articles:
- Ask Hackaday: If Aliens Came By, Would We Even Notice?
- Staff Writer Kristina Panos joins us to talk about Inputs of Interest:
