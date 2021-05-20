You don’t have to look hard to find a broken microwave. These ubiquitous kitchen appliances are so cheap that getting them repaired doesn’t make economical sense for most consumers, making them a common sight on trash day. But is it worth picking one of them up?
The [DuctTape Mechanic] certainly thinks so. In his latest video, he shows how the exhaust fan from a dead microwave can easily and cheaply be adapted to blow smoke and fumes out of your workshop. While it’s obviously not going to move as much air as some of the massive shop fans we’ve covered over the years, if you’re working in a small space like he is, it’s certainly enough to keep the nasty stuff moving in the right direction. Plus as an added bonus, it’s relatively quiet.
Now as you might expect the exact internal components of microwave ovens vary wildly, so there’s no guarantee your curbside score is going to have the same fan as this one. But the [DuctTape Mechanic] tries to give a relatively high-level overview of how to liberate the fan, interpret the circuit diagram on the label, and wire it up so you can plug it into the wall and control it with a simple switch. Similarly, how you actually mount the fan in your shop is probably going to be different, though we did particularly like how he attached his to the window using a pair of alligator clips cut from a frayed jumper cable.
Got a donor microwave but not in the market for a impromptu shop fan? No worries. We recently saw a dud microwave reborn as a professional looking UV curing chamber that would be the perfect partner for your resin 3D printer. Or perhaps you’d rather turn it into a desktop furnace capable of melting aluminum, copper, or bronze.
One thought on “Shop Exhaust Fan Salvaged From Broken Microwave”
I have been constructing a home chemistry lab and found that an 80mm EDF intended for a RC jet makes an excellent exhaust fan. (Derating the motor’s maximum power by a factor of four by driving it from a 12v supply rather than the nominal 24v ot supports) I can run itvat 100% duty cycle for days at a time.
Drawing ~250W and moving ~350cfm measured at the far side (outdoor vent) it does a good job of expelling noxious or unpleasant vapors from under the fume hood *and* being brushless means that it doesn’t spark and risk igniting any flammable duat or vapors my experiments may generate.
It remains to be seen how corrosion resistant the motor windings’ enamel is but the anodized case itself and windings both have held up OK venting sulfur trioxide vapor, as well as the fumes that arise from white fuming nitric acid but since the motor+EDF+housing unit is meant for a high speed easy-to-crash RC plane it is available as an inexpensive replacement part so we’ll see.
I just figured I’d point out that any brushed AC or DC motor is a potential explosion hazard with fine sawdust or flammable vapors.
