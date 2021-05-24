Ask Hackaday: How Is The Chip Shortage Affecting You?

Some friends of mine are designing a new board around the STM32F103 microcontroller, the commodity ARM chip that you’ll find in numerous projects and on plenty of development boards. When the time came to order the parts for the prototype, they were surprised to find that the usual stockholders don’t have any of these chips in stock, and more surprisingly, even the Chinese pin-compatible clones couldn’t be found. The astute among you may by now have guessed that the culprit behind such a commodity part’s curious lack of availability lies in the global semiconductor shortage.
A perfect storm of political unintended consequences, climate-related crises throttling Taiwanese chip foundries and shutting down those in the USA, and faulty pandemic recovery planning, has left the chipmakers unable to keep up with the demand from industries on the rebound from their COVID-induced slump. Particularly mentioned in this context is the automotive industry, which has seen plants closing for lack of chips and even models ditching digital dashboards for their analogue predecessors.
The fall-out from all this drama in the world’s car factories has filtered down through all levels that depend upon semiconductors; as the carmakers bag every scrap of chip fab capacity that they can, so in turn have other chip customers scrambled to keep their own supply lines in place. A quick scan for microcontrollers through distributors like Mouser or Digi-Key finds pages and pages of lines on back-order or out of stock, with those lines still available being largely either for niche applications, unusual package options, or from extremely outdated product lines. The chances of scoring your chosen chip seem remote and most designers would probably baulk at trying to redesign around an ancient 8-bit part from the 1990s, so what’s to be done?
Such things typically involve commercially sensitive information so we understand not all readers will be able to respond, but we’d like to ask the question: how has the semiconductor shortage affected you? We’ve heard tales of unusual choices being made to ship a product with any microcontroller that works, of hugely overpowered chips replacing commodity devices, and even of specialist systems-on-chip being drafted in to fill the gap. In a few years maybe we’ll feature a teardown whose author wonders why a Bluetooth SoC is present without using the radio functions and with a 50R resistor replacing the antenna, and we’ll recognise it as a desperate measure from an engineer caught up in 2021’s chip shortage.
So tell us your tales from the coalface in the comments below. Are you that desperate engineer scouring the distributors’ stock lists for any microcontroller you can find, or has your chosen device remained in production? Whatever your experience we’d like to know what the real state of the semiconductor market is, so over to you!
22 thoughts on “Ask Hackaday: How Is The Chip Shortage Affecting You?”
It shut the factory I work at down for 2 weeks… Luckily I’m in systems engineering so free upgrade time for me
The Smoothieboard v2 Kickstarter is redesigning the entire board from the original LPC4330 to the newer STM32H7, entirely because if we were to wait on the LPC4330 to be available again, it might be up to a year before we can ship boards.
Kliment (the author of Pronterface) has offered to do the board redesign (thanks SO MUCH to him), and we hope to have a prototype run in a bit more than a month or so.
Jim Morris (who wrote the original LPC4330-targetted Smoothie v2 firmware), is also nearly done porting that firmware to STM32H7.
It’s crazy to have to completely redesign the board, but it’s much better than having to wait a year for the current chip to be available.
We were nearly ready to start producing the LCP4330-based board at the beginning of this year, and it’s as we were working on setting up production for the Kickstarter backers’ boards, that we realized how many of the chips were now unavailable (or for some of them, had price markups of 1000-5000% sometimes ).
Also, the STM32H7 is a bit more expensive, but *much* more modern than the LPC4330, so all the backers of the Smootheboard v2 Kickstarter are getting a massive hardware upgrade, completely for free.
( You can see a comparison table of the two chips here: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1DDMflx5Cr8gOOoUEgHUeac6ta_YS8VEiQUdXbmI4kdU/edit?usp=sharing )
We also have to change the stepper drivers, and a few other components, all because of shortages.
This has been so stressful, and a crazy situation to handle, but we are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.
We need to put out an update to the Kickstarter about this, but things keep changing so fast and often, it keeps getting delayed. Should be soon now though.
Crazy times.
An education all the way around. One doesn’t need a pandemic to have shortages (garden variety natural disasters will do).
Resistors, capacitors, microcontrollers, and voltage regulators have been a problem. I stocked up on everything but it won’t be enough for the year. The voltage regulator issue caused me to re-evaluate and add to a board re-spin I am doing. I don’t have large volumes, but when parts are not available I have to get replacements from somewhere – I had designed with what I thought were generic parts with many commonly available alternatives, but those are gone too, so now I’m going to an even more popular pinout to get the most replacement options.
Oh, and quartz crystals too …
I’m running a Kickstarter that ended in April. I had to change the MCU and I/O expander sources and models at least 5 times before I found one with enough stock to get me what I need, and even then I only have about 30 spares now for a production run of over 500.
I’ve also pretty much put most of my other Tindie projects on hold that don’t run on DIP MCUs (seems to be the only thing not impacted).
The STM32F2 and especially STMF4 are also pretty scarce.
I’m having problems with capacitors and gate drive ICs. Some package options are available but they tend to be the ‘retarded’ options like SOIC-16 wide which takes up extra board space. Many parts also only available from US distributors.
I need 200 of
TPS4H160AQPWPRQ1
To complete an on hold order at the contract manufacturer.
They have everything but that part.
Let me know if you have any that you can sell me.
Thanks,
Wolf
That makes for another consideration this pandemic shortage should keep in mind. The existence of counterfeits. I’m sure the temptation is there.
I remember Sparkfun had a writeup a while ago when they had this problem with the ATmega328 and they ended up getting counterfeit chips that were useless, so it’s probably going to happen on a bigger scale this year.
I sell a display replacement kit for Pure evoke flow radios (on Tindie) which has an adaptor board which used a stm32f103c8t6. These were assembled by JLCPCB but when the price went from 2USD to over 19USD, making it unaffordable.
However the GD32E230 is pin compatible (but not binary compatible). I had to port my code from OpenCM3 to their SDK but it wasn’t that bad. The GD32 parts are around 2 USD and actually have better performance than the ST parts.
David
Same same – I designed a board around the TPL7407LAPWR and foolishly didn’t buy the chips when I selected them and now they are out until July.
I ended up re-spinning the board to use the venerable ULN2003’s that I cannibalized from a 15 year old project.
The TBD620003A might work for you. Not as beefy as the TPL7407LA but MOS rather than Darlington.
I design electronics for experiments that fly to space. This requires short runs of PCBs on a very fixed schedule – if you’re not ready, the rocket’s not going to wait around for you.
This spring we’re working on flight boards for a mission launching this fall, and about a third of our BOM was out of stock at the normal suppliers; not only MPUs and sensors, but bread and butter components like SMD resistors and caps. This often happened between confirming stock availability, sending off the PCB, and getting the PCB back – in one instance I saw 30,000 parts disappear overnight. After subbing everything we could we still had to scramble to find a number of parts. Octopart was a lifesaver – it showed us the remaining stock (often in the single digits) at distributors literally around the world. We got most of what we needed from those (with foreign payment and MOQ drama). The last few missing parts were obtained by networking with friends asking if they had any spare backstock in their labs. We barely got everything we needed, and that was to assemble only 10 PCBs.
I’ve been doing this a long time and have never seen anything like this in my life. I also predict that we’re about to see significant shortages of consumer electronics – pretty soon this is going to affect everyone, not just those of us on the front lines.
I am mostly doing hobby projects, so most of my boards are one-offs. At this point I have started scraping the bottom of my parts bin for leftover microcontrollers from old projects, and just design around whatever I can find. On the STM32 front it seems that the highest pressure is on lower-performance LQFP-48 F-series devices. For many L-series parts there are at least some left. High-performance devices such as F7 series parts also seem to be impacted less. The crazy demand for the popular F103C8T6 has meant that many F-series parts in TQFP-48 are out of stock since they are pin-compatible. I think if I would need a smaller F-series part now, I would probably try to find one in a TQFP-64 or one of the lead-less packages.
I once caused a shortage by designing a board with 20 SMD Posistors on it and ordering a run of 500 boards. The same board also made it difficult to find a particular analogue switch for a few months. I literally went from supplier to supplier buying up all the stock I could find and boom! Sadly there is often less stock in the pipeline that we think.
Have had full and partial reels of R, C, L, transistors, MCUs (mostly TI and NXP), and some other stuff sitting on my shelves for 1 to 12 years. It is all almost gone. The last three full reels (LDOs) are going to be dropped off today. What stock remains is by design. So a bit of a win for us small independent contractors that have been wondering how to dispose of excess stock.
Most of the supply chain will recover in 10 to 20 months, but there will be some level of permanent damage to the affected industries.
The shortage has really killed my vibe. Prior to the shortage I procured parts by the 100’s and 1000’s and have built up a local parts library of 100,000 parts or so (R, L, C, Micros, ASICs, amps, fets, etc). I feel justified in my techno-gluttony. With this library I was able to consign parts to manufacturers when no replacement was available. Unfortunately some of my designs have parts that are not in my library in enough quantities and are not available at the usual suspects. All of my BoMs need substitutions or consigns which really sucks. Hopefully the industry can pull through the backlog before my stash dries up.
I have a stock of around 100 STM8s (S003F3 in LQFP32, IIRC) for a project that never made it to completion; I needed them for the four pin-accessible CAPCOM channels and external clock that TIM1 allows.
Maybe it’s time to sell them.
For ham radio builders, the hardest shortage to deal with has been the lack of the Si5351A synthesizer chip. It’s at the heart of a lot of recent radio designs. (Oddly, the Si5351A breakout boards are still available for now despite the nearly total unavailability of bare chips.) Shortages of STM32-based microcontroller boards like the Blue Pill have also hurt.
I’m a grad student designing readout electronics for prototype MEMS gyros, we had a few board designs sent to production and a Digikey BOM sent to a local distributor (Digikey charges pretty significant shipping rates + customs to my country) early May, with most things having at least a thousand units in stock. Since then, my country has gone into full lockdown and we came back this week to find that our order had not been placed, and half our items were now out of stock with 40 week lead times. At least we could find compatible parts without a respin (mostly analog building blocks) but it was definitely a close call.
