Inkscape is an amazing piece of open source software, a vector graphics application that’s a million times more lightweight than comparable commercial offerings while coming in at the low, low price of free. The software also has plenty of extensions floating around on the Internet, though until now, they haven’t been organised particularly well. The MightyScape project aims to solve that, putting a bunch of Inkscape plugins into one useful release.
The current MightyScape release has a whole bunch of useful stuff inside, for tasks as varied as laser cutting, 3D printing, vinyl cutting, as well as improvements on areas where Inkscape is a bit weak out of the box – like CAD, geometry and patterning. The extensions are maintained and working, albeit with some bugs, and are intended for use with Inkscape 1.0 and above.
The aim is that by creating an overarching collection, the MightyScape project will help inspire the community to come together and actively maintain Inkscape plugins rather than allowing them to wither and die when forgotten by their original creators. That’s the benefit of open-source, after all – you can do whatever you want with the software when you have the code to do so!
3 thoughts on “One Inkscape Plugin Collection To Rule Them All”
Just make certain there’s some kind of security so the repository doesn’t end up as a vector for bad people.
I don’t know how to install all this stuff. I’ve tried several times, but I have no idea of what I’m doing. I;m asking for help.
oh its easy just install git
and
git clone https://gitea.fablabchemnitz.de/MarioVoigt/mightyscape-1.X.git %appdata%\inkscape\extensions\
im making a point here, this crap is so broken for the average user.
most folks dont know what the hell a github is or repo for that matter. we have got to start being better to end users.
