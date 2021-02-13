Open Source: It’s The Little Things

I use open source software almost exclusively; at least on the desktop — the phone is another matter, sadly. And I do a lot of stuff with and on computers. Folks outside of the free software scene are still a little surprised when small programs are free to use and modify, but they’re downright skeptical when it comes to the big works of professional software. It’s one thing to write
xeyes, but how about something to rival Photoshop, or Altium?
Of course, we all know the answer — mostly. None of the “big” software packages work exactly the same as their closed-source counterparts, often missing a few features here and gaining a few there, or following a different workflow. That’s OK, different closed-source programs work differently as well. I’m not here to argue that GIMP is better than Photoshop, but rather to point out what I really love about open software: it caters to the little guys and gals, the niche users, and the specialists. Or rather, it lets them cater to themselves.
I just started learning FreeCAD for a CNC milling project, and it’s awesome. I’ve used Fusion 360, and although FreeCAD isn’t “the same” as Fusion 360, it has most of the features that I need. But it’s the quirky features that set it apart.
The central workflow is to pick a “workbench” where specific tasks are carried out, and then you take your part to each bench, operate on it, and then move to the next one you need. But the critical bit here is that a good number of the workbenches are contributed to the open project by people who have had particular niche needs. For me, for instance, I’ve done most of my 3D modelling for 3D printing using OpenSCAD, which is kinda niche, but also the language that underpins Thingiverse’s customizer functionality. Does Fusion 360 seamlessly import my OpenSCAD work? Nope. Does FreeCAD? Yup, because some other nerd was in my shoes.
And then I started thinking of the other big free projects. Inkscape has plugins that let you create Gcode to drive CNC mills or strange plotters. Why? Because nerds love eggbots. GIMP has plugins for every imaginable image transformation — things that 99% of graphic artists will never use, and so Adobe has no incentive to incorporate.
Open source lets you scratch your own itch, and share your solution with others. The features of for-pay, closed-source software are driven by the masses: “is this a feature that enough of our customers want?” The features of open-source software are driven by the freaky ideas of nerds just like me. Vive la différence!
6 thoughts on “Open Source: It’s The Little Things”
The thing with open source is that someone needs to maintain your niche use case. Just because someone did the groundwork of supporting OpenSCAD in FreeCAD doesn’t mean that the same someone will stick around to maintain it so the next time a change requires it to be refactored the regular maintainers will need to do the work.
So the maintainers of the project will have to face a similar choice as the commercial software developers. Not “will adding this feature add enough value to the product to be worth the expense of developing it?” but rather “will adding this feature be worth the extra work required to maintain it in the future?”.
With external contributions you also need to consider the quality of the code. Is it a well written piece of code that will be easy to maintain or is it a hobbled together plate of spaghetti that will cause major headaches the next time someone needs to touch it?
Just this week, procmail threw me a curve, refusing to run in a directory with permissions it didn’t like. Without discussing all the aspects of that, I had a pleasant solution available. Download the source and comment out the fussy check. A nice options to have and it worked great. In a closed source world I would have been painted into a corner.
OpenSCAD is fantastic. I tried FreeCAD, but just telling it to put a 1/4 inch hole in a certain location was not something I could do in a straightforward way (never mind it’s metric hangups). But it is nice to have options. And likely if I ever find a few days to invest in the FreeCAD learning curve I will find ways to make it do what I want.
Don’t get me started on gimp versus photoshop though.
FreeCAD is great software, and they are at the leading edge with their wokr on CAM/gcode generation.
They also have been great at interracting with other Open-Source projects (like our Smoothieware project, that receieves/executes the Gcode). Though to be fair to Fusion360 they have also been pretty good at doing that, just not as good.
Really great people/community. They are going places.
I would love to use open source CADCAM, but unfortunately it’s all hobby grade. I make Titanium bone plates and surgical devices on a 5 axis mill.
The software I use is $20k.
Out of curiosity, what has the software you’re using more than FreeCAD?
I’m using daily SolidWorks, I didn’t played much with FreeCAD, but other than the UI and the weird (should I say different) mouse interaction (opposed to SW), I feel we’re pretty close to the point where paying for SW isn’t really justifiable anymore!
We are doing somewhat basic shape + drawings, so maybe that’s why I feel so, but I’m curious about you’re take on that!
“I use open source software almost exclusively; at least on the desktop — the phone is another matter, sadly.”
Why would it be sadly when there’s open source for phones. It’s just not attached to Google which some see as a plus.
