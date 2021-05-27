Electric Vehicles Do Battle On Pikes Peak

When we think of electric cars, more often than not we’re drawn to the environmental benefits and the smooth quiet commuter drives they’re so ideally suited for. However, EVs can also offer screaming performance, most notably due to their instant-on torque that gives them a big boost over internal combustion vehicles.
In recent years, this has led to a variety of independent and manufacturer-supported efforts taking on some of motorsport’s classic events. Today, we’re looking at a handful of recent entries that have tackled one of the most gruelling events in motorsport – the Pikes Peak International Hillclimb.
History
For those unfamiliar, the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, also popularly nicknamed The Race To The Clouds, is an event run on the highway leading up the mountain of Pikes Peak in Colorado. The 12.42 mile course is a twisted ribbon of tarmac that climbs over 14,000 ft above sea level. (The road was formerly dirt before environmental concerns led to it being gradually paved in recent decades.) The course is known for its treacherous dropoffs that have claimed multiple lives over the years, as well as the famous Climb Dance short film that depicts Ari Vatanen climbing the mountain in the 1988 event in his turbocharged Peugeot 405 T16.
The relatively short distance of the hillclimb suits electric vehicles, which are less capable at longer events involving multiple laps, due to the limitations of battery storage. The tight, winding course also allows EVs to make the benefit of their low-end torque advantage and, in most cases, lack of need to shift gears. It’s thus possible to build a relatively lightweight EV with just enough range to complete the Pikes Peak course on a full charge and be competitive with the times set by internal combustion rivals.
There’s a long history of electric cars competing at the event, with one of the first entrants being Joe Ball in 1981, completing the course in just over 32 minutes in a Sears Electric Car – though well over double the time taken by typical gasoline-fuelled competitors. The first electric entry to break the 20 minute barrier was a Honda Civic Shuttle-based entry, piloted by Katy Endicott in 1994 with a time of 15:44.710. Legendary driver Nobuhiro Tajima was the first to break the ten minute barrier on the now-paved run in 2013, with a time of 9:46.530 in his custom-built E-RUNNER Pikes Peak Special.
In more recent years, the competition has heated up significantly as electric vehicle technology has progressed to the point of posing a real challenge to internal combustion rivals. With highly efficient motors, batteries capable of delivering huge currents, and charging technology able to keep a car running all day, the tide at Pikes Peak began to turn.
The race was first won by an electric car in 2015, with Rhys Millen behind the wheel of a custom electric racer, but it would be several more years before the outright course record was broken by an EV. The time came in 2018, when Romain Dumas piloted Volkswagen’s I.D.R to a scorching 7:57.148 run up the mountain, eclipsing the 8-minute barrier for the first time. Pikes Peak stands today as one of the first major motorsports events to fall to the march of the electric vehicle.
What It Takes
Running a competitive Pikes Peak entry is no mean feat, whatever the powertrain involved. There’s plenty of race engineering that goes on in terms of getting the correct suspension setup, aero balance, and to make sure tyre temperatures are optimised for the track surface and ambient conditions. Combine those with a world-class racing driver and you might have a shot at the title. But, when it comes down to running an electric vehicle, there’s a few unique challenges to overcome.
Pikes Peak is a mountain, after all, and not particularly well equipped to deliver huge gobs of electric current to bespoke racecars with empty batteries. Thus, teams must find a way to provide their own electricity.
In the case of a car like the Volkswagen ID.R, a giant generator was used, running off glycerol for cleaner emissions to avoid spoiling the environmental credentials of the exercise. Charging is done at rate of up to 90 kW, and completes in 20 to 30 minutes. This quick charging capability is necessary for a car competing at Pikes Peak, due to the potential short turnaround time between competitive runs. To avoid the batteries overheating, the batteries are actively cooled by fans in the pit area. Starting a run with hot batteries can compromise their current output, so it’s key to performance to keep them cool.
It’s also important to carefully consider the size of batteries on the vehicle. Unlike a liquid-fuelled car, which can be fuelled heavier or lighter depending on the exact amount of fuel needed for a run, an electric car has to carry the full weight of its batteries all the time.
Swappable or modular packs are possible, but can come with efficiency penalties due to power lost in connectors. Ideally, the pack will be sized just large enough to complete a single run before running too low on charge, to avoid the car having to carry excess weight which negatively impacts performance. A great example of the battery weight dilemma is the Palatov D2EV, which ran in the 2019 event. Set up for a 300-mile range on the street instead of pure performance on the 12.42 mile hillclimb, the car had to carry an extra 500 kg of batteries up the mountain, hurting the handling and dulling the acceleration.
Other problems faced on the mountain affect all racers more equally. Rain, snow or high winds are perilous for any vehicle on the course. There’s also the ever-present threat of simply sliding off the mountain, as guard rails are few and far between. Racers have faced these dangers for decades however, and electric vehicle or not, they’re not going away anytime soon.
Conclusion
It’s a simple fact that the torque delivery of electric vehicles is a huge advantage in performance situations. The main thing holding back electric vehicles from dominating more forms of motorsport is the limitation of battery technology, stopping them from competing on longer events like rallies or circuit races consisting of many laps. However, take that hurdle away, or simply race somewhere it doesn’t matter, like Pikes Peak, and suddenly the electric vehicle comes to dominate the legendary internal combustion engine of yore. As technology continues to improve, expect to see the same story told across the world of motorsport.
11 thoughts on “Electric Vehicles Do Battle On Pikes Peak”
Was that picture of Katy Endicott’s Honda Civic taken by the author? If not, what’s the source? It’d do well on the wikipedia page for the event (licence permitting).
“environmental concerns”
Lmfao where on earth did you “learn” that? Seems like maybe you need to consider the source.
That undoubtedly refers to the Sierra Club v. Colorado Springs lawsuit, which it sounds like you might be familiar with and skeptical of. Maybe actually name what you’re talking about next time instead of referring to it obliquely, as likely only a few readers here are familiar with it. As a summary for those who aren’t familiar, the Sierra Club argued that significant amounts of gravel from unpaved sections were dirtying water and clogging wetlands. The parties settled, and the road’s paving was finished in a relatively timely fashion as a result of that settlement.
I haven’t researched it enough to know how I feel about the merits of the case, but I’m a little saddened by the result. I was lucky enough to attend the last running with gravel sections. IIRC Rhys Millen just barely missed the 10min mark in his custom peak racer. I saw him slide around a gravel hairpin and high-fived him through the open door on the parade back down the mountain. My fondest memory is of one of the motorcycle heats. We were standing on the outside of a long gravel sweeper, and as the heat flew by, one of the racers was passing another on the outside, oversteering a bit, and seeing us cheering him on he took his left hand off the bars and pumped his fist. One of the most badass things I’ve ever seen.
It’ll never be the same, and I don’t feel drawn to attend again.
Hot take:
Pikes peak hillclimb became boring for spectators when it was paved.
And part of the charm is the high strung combustion engines releasing a symphony of sounds from the various components as they get flogged close to the red line, while the drivers do their best to keep the beast under control.
Trivia: Ari Vatanen’s Peugeot was based on B-class racers, which were basically death traps to begin with and the reason why the series was ended. It was so light and over-powered that he had to ask the mechanics to tune it down to survive the climb. The co-driver didn’t have a seat, so when Jean Todt rode it with Ari driving he was just hanging on for dear life off the roll cage.
600+ HP, 900 kg car, four wheel drive, four wheel steering, 0-200 kph under 10 seconds. It would turn on a dime and climb up a tree if it would. The legend has it they originally got up to 800 HP out of the engine, but Vatanen just couldn’t control it any longer, and even with the power reduced he was driving it on high gear and slipping the clutch to limit the power around corners. If he tried to change down and push the throttle, he would get instant four wheel spin.
One thing to add to the advantage of electric cars is that they dont suffer from the change in air density and with that less oxygen the higher they get.
They may not need oxygen to burn but the change in air density could negatively impact the apparently very important cooling of the batteries. I think I remember a top gear special where they climbed a mountain in South America and the internal combustion engines had just as much trouble with overheating as they did with low oxygen supply.
The balancing act between mass and power to get up the hill still means that you will never see the same battery technology in street cars. A LiPo set can deliver 50C currents, while a Model 3 battery is limited to about 5-8C. Even though Tesla cars aren’t exactly known for their fire safety, and some would argue they have none, you do not want the LiPo set in a street car for the same reason you do not want a car running on raw nitromethanol.
Pikes Peak. Also known as location of Tesla’s wireless energy transmission experiments around 1900. Maybe one car should be tried with wireless energy transfer …
Ken Block Pike Peak:
Interesting read – never heard of that event before.
But my inner mathematician/physicist cringes a bit at this sentence (maybe wrongly):
> Charging is done at rate of up to 90 kW, and completes in 20 to 30 minutes.
Calling a currently[:-P] flowing power a “rate” seems odd to me.
Shouldn’t a physical “flow rate” always be over time?
Combine that with the 20 to 30 minutes and I have to ask myself if it’s 90kW for said time, leading to an ideal final charge of 30 to 45kW/h or if the accumulators are charge to 90kW/h in 20 to 30 minutes.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)