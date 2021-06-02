How To Run A First-Generation Cell Phone Network

Retro tech is cool. Retro tech that works is even cooler. When we can see technology working, hold it in our hand, and use it as though we’ve been transported back in time; that’s when we feel truly connected to history. To help others create small time anomalies of their own, [Dmitrii Eliuseev] put together a quick how-to for creating your own Advanced Mobile Phone System (AMPS) network which can bring some of the classic cellular heroes of yesterday back to life.
Few readers will be surprised to learn that this project is built on software defined radio (SDR) and the Osmocom-Analog project, which we’ve seen before used to create a more modern GSM network at EMF Camp. Past projects were based on LimeSDR, but here we see that USRP is just as easily supported. [Dmitrii] also provides a brief history of AMPS, including some of the reasons it persisted so long, until 2007! The system features a very large coverage area with relatively few towers and has surprisingly good audio quality. He also discusses its disadvantages, primarily that anyone with a scanner and the right know-how could tune to the analog voice frequencies and eavesdrop on conversations. That alone, we must admit, is a pretty strong case for retiring the system.
The article does note that there may be legal issues with running your own cell network, so be sure to check your local regulations. He also points out that AMPS is robust enough to work short-range with a dummy load instead of an antenna, which may help avoid regulatory issues. That being said, SDRs have opened up so many possibilities for what hackers can do with old wireless protocols. You can even go back to the time when pagers were king. Alternatively, if wired is more your thing, we can always recommend becoming your own dial-up ISP.
“primarily that anyone with a scanner and the right know-how could tune to the analog voice frequencies and eavesdrop on conversations.”
That was the reason that a particular company made a scrambler for the Star Tac phones. Unknown to the customers (or even the folks who owned and ran the company,) the engineers who made the scrambler implemented a small extra feature. The Star Tac phones those engineers owned had the scrambler function, but they also made the “Chirp, chirp” sound of an original Star Trek communicator from the 1960s.
I saw a few of the “Chirp, chirp” Star Tac phones in operation back in the mid 1990s – in the hands of the engineers/nerds who made them.
The phones did the “Chirp, chirp” when you opened them, just like when Kirk flipped his communicator open.
I think the article could use a reference to the actual software infrastructure used here: osmocom-analog, instead of just linking to a blog article (which is fun to read!) that employs said software:
http://osmocom-analog.eversberg.eu/
sorry, half sentence left out: “could use –more than a reference, but also an illustrative picture–”; the article here is pretty nice!
… and here’s said illustrative picture: https://mobile.twitter.com/dEnergy_dTime/status/1165198295213453312
Man, I should tone down the coffee.
I still use a Motorola V60S flip fone and it is so old (around 20 years) that it will do analog if given the opportunity.
Could those early phones be switched to the 900MHz ISM band? If not, perhaps import phones from areas that used 900MHz for cell and vice versa?
I live about a block from a local 2 meter repeater. I have found that with my handheld connected to a dummy load I can consistently reach the repeater. I was told my signal was a little scratchy when I did this but it was perfectly understandable and reliable.
I’m licensed and I wasn’t doing anything wrong when I tried this. But if that hadn’t been the case “I was only transmitting into a dummy load” certainly would have not gotten me out of trouble.
The point is be careful.
