Build Your Own Dial-Up ISP – Now With Modem Pool!

When it was the only viable option, the screech and squeal of dial-up internet was an unwelcome headache to many. But now that its time has passed, it’s gained a certain nostalgia that endears it to the technophiles of today. [Doge Microsystems] is just one such person, who has gone all out to develop their very own dial-up ISP for multiple clients.
The retro network is based on an earlier single-device experiment, with a Raspberry Pi 3B acting as the dial-up server. It’s hooked up to four modems, three of which are connected over USB-serial adapters implementing hardware flow control.
Obviously, four analog phone lines are hard to come by in this day and age, so [Doge] uses Asterisk along with a series of Linksys SIP devices to create their own PBX network. Each modem gets a phone line, with four left over for clients to dial in.
To connect, users can either call a certain modem directly, or dial a special number which rings the whole pool. Thanks to
mgetty, each modem is set up to answer on a different number of rings to allow the load to be shared. Once connected, a PPP daemon handles connecting the user to the Internet at large.
While it’s unlikely we’ll all be ringing [Doge]’s house to get our next YouTube fix, owning your own dial-up ISP is certainly an admirable feat. We’d love to see it deployed in the field sometime, perhaps at a hacker conference or Burning Man-type event. Of course, if you’ve got your own old-school network pumping data, be sure to let us know! Video after the break.
A decentralized internet for makers sounds good to me.
Nostalgia. That can be justification to dig a hole in your backyard and install an outhouse.
And I find that a bit more attractive than having anything to do with modems.
It is pretty easy to set up something like this, at a couple of the VCF shows last year I had a small modem bank hooked up to a terminal server. You can even do some tricks in asterisk to dump the *called* number into the CallerID string and have your modem bank direct the caller to a specific server based on what number they called. The trickiest part of a setup like this is getting the jitter & other artifacts of VoIP down to a level the modems won’t bail on the connection. You can do some settings on the modems you control to make them more tolerant of disruptions, but the remote end is a little harder.
An ADIT600 with the MGCP VoIP Router card installed is one of the least expensive ways of getting a bunch of analog ports out from asterisk to attach modems to.
I feel like this could be all done in software, I’d be really interested in that. Taking in sip lines and emulating dial up modems does sound pretty interesting and slightly more scalable. This is still cool to do with the real hardware though
Modern times. The quality over VOIP is driving me crazy. Especially the delay part. So many times I’m catching myself talking over the other person because of delays. I can’t remember that over copper line.