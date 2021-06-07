Intel’s ATX12VO Standard: A Study In Increasing Computer Power Supply Efficiency

The venerable ATX standard was developed in 1995 by Intel, as an attempt to standardize what had until then been a PC ecosystem formed around the IBM AT PC’s legacy. The preceding AT form factor was not so much a standard as it was the copying of the IBM AT’s approximate mainboard and with it all of its flaws.
With the ATX standard also came the ATX power supply (PSU), the standard for which defines the standard voltage rails and the function of each additional feature, such as soft power on (PS_ON). As with all electrical appliances and gadgets during the 1990s and beyond, the ATX PSUs became the subject of power efficiency regulations, which would also lead to the 80+ certification program in 2004.
Starting in 2019, Intel has been promoting the ATX12VO (12 V only) standard for new systems, but what is this new standard about, and will switching everything to 12 V really be worth any power savings?
What ATX12VO Is
As the name implies, the ATX12VO standard is essentially about removing the other voltage rails that currently exist in the ATX PSU standard. The idea is that by providing one single base voltage, any other voltages can be generated as needed using step-down (buck) converters. Since the Pentium 4 era this has already become standard practice for the processor and much of the circuitry on the mainboard anyway.
As the ATX PSU standard moved from the old 1.x revisions into the currently 2.x revision range, the -5V rail was removed, and the -12V rail made optional. The ATX power connector with the mainboard was increased from 20 to 24 pins to allow for more 12 V capacity to be added. Along with the Pentium 4’s appetite for power came the new 4-pin mainboard connector, which is commonly called the “P4 connector”, but officially the “+12 V Power 4 Pin Connector” in the v2.53 standard. This adds another two two 12 V lines.
In the ATX12VO standard, the -12 V, 5 V, 5 VSB (standby) and 3.3 V rails are deleted. The 24-pin connector is replaced with a 10-pin one that carries three 12 V lines (one more than ATX v2.x) in addition to the new 12 VSB standby voltage rail. The 4-pin 12 V connectors would still remain, and still require one to squeeze one or two of those through impossibly small gaps in the system’s case to get them to the top of the mainboard, near the CPU’s voltage regulator modules (VRMs).
While the PSU itself would be somewhat streamlined, the mainboard would gain these VRM sections for the 5 V and 3.3 V rails, as well as power outputs for SATA, Molex and similar. Essentially the mainboard would take over some of the PSU’s functions.
Why ATX12VO exists
The folk over at GamersNexus have covered their research and the industry’s thoughts on the topic of ATX12VO in an article and video that were published last year. To make a long story short, OEM system builders and systems integrators are subject to pretty strong power efficiency regulations, especially in California. Starting in July of 2021, new Tier 2 regulations will come into force that add more strict requirements for OEM and SI computer equipment: see 1605.3(v)(5) (specifically table V-7) for details.
In order to meet these ever more stringent efficiency requirements, OEMs have been creating their own proprietary 12 V-only solutions, as detailed in GamersNexus’ recent video review on the Dell G5 5000 pre-built desktop system. Intel’s ATX12VO standard therefore would seem to be more targeted at unifying these proprietary standards rather than replacing ATX v2.x PSUs in DIY systems. For the latter group, who build their own systems out of standard ATX, mini-ITX and similar components, these stringent efficiency regulations do not apply.
The primary question thus becomes whether ATX12VO makes sense for DIY system builders. While the ability to (theoretically) increase power efficiency especially at low loads seems beneficial, it’s not impossible to accomplish the same with ATX v2.x PSUs. As stated by an anonymous PSU manufacturer in the GamersNexus article, SIs are likely to end up simply using high-efficiency ATX v2.x PSUs to meet California’s Tier 2 regulations.
Evolution vs Revolution
Ever since the original ATX PSU standard, the improvements have been gradual and never disruptive. Although some got caught out by the negative voltage rails being left out when trying to power old mainboards that relied on -5 V and -12 V rails being present, in general these changes were minor enough to incorporate these into the natural upgrade cycle of computer systems. Not so with ATX12VO, as it absolutely requires an ATX12VO PSU and mainboard to accomplish the increased efficiency goals.
While the possibility of using an ATX v2.x to ATX12VO adapter exists that passively adapts the 12 V rails to the new 10-pin connector and boosts the 5 VSB line to 12 VSB levels, this actually lowers efficiency instead of increasing it. Essentially, the only way for ATX12VO to make a lot of sense is for the industry to switch over immediately and everyone to upgrade to it as well without reusing non-ATX12VO compatible mainboards and PSUs.
Another crucial point here is that OEMs and SIs are not required to adopt ATX12VO. Much like Intel’s ill-fated BTX alternative to the ATX standard, ATX12VO is a suggested standard that manufacturers and OEMs are free to adopt or ignore at their leisure.
Important here are probably the obvious negatives that ATX12VO introduces:
- Adding another hot spot to the mainboard and taking up precious board space.
- Turning mainboard manufacturers into PSU manufacturers.
- Increasing the cost and complexity of mainboards.
- Routing peripheral power (including case fans) from the mainboard.
- Complicating troubleshooting of power issues.
Add to this potential alternatives like Seasonic’s CONNECT module. This does effectively the same as the ATX12VO standard, removing the 5 V and 3.3 V rails from the PSU and moving them to an external module, off of the mainboard. It can be fitted into the area behind the mainboard in many computer cases, making for very clean cable management. It also allows for increased efficiency.
As PSUs tend to survive at least a few system upgrades, it could be argued that from an environmental perspective, having the minor rails generated on the mainboard is undesirable. Perhaps the least desirable aspect of ATX12VO is that it reduces the modular nature of ATX-style computers, making them more like notebook-style systems. Instead, a more reasonable solution here might be that of a CONNECT-like solution which offers both an ATX 24-pin and ATX12VO-style 10-pin connectivity option.
Thinking larger
In the larger scheme of power efficiency it can be beneficial to take a few steps back from details like the innards of a computer system and look at e.g. the mains alternating current (AC) that powers these systems. A well-known property of switching mode power supplies (SMPS) like those used in any modern computer is that they’re more efficient at higher AC input voltages.
This can be seen clearly when looking for example at the rating levels for 80 Plus certification. Between 120 VAC and 230 VAC line voltage, the latter is significantly more efficient. To this one can also add the resistive losses from carrying double the amps over the house wiring for the same power draw at 120 V compared to 230 VAC. This is the reason why data centers in North America generally run on 208 VAC according to this APC white paper.
For crypto miners and similar, wiring up their computer room for 240 VAC (North American hot-neutral-hot) is also a popular topic, as it directly boosts their profits.
Future Outlook
Whether ATX12VO will become the next big thing or fizzle out like BTX and so many other proposed standards is hard to tell. One thing which the ATX12VO standard has against it is definitely that it requires a lot of big changes to happen in parallel, and the creation of a lot of electronic waste through forced upgrades within a short timespan. If we consider that many ATX and SFX-style PSUs are offered with 7-10 year warranties compared to the much shorter lifespan of mainboards, this poses a significant obstacle.
Based on the sounds from the industry, it seems highly likely that much will remain ‘business as usual’. There are many efficient ATX v2.x PSUs out there, including 80 Plus Platinum and Titanium rated ones, and Seasonic’s CONNECT and similar solutions would appeal heavily to those who are into neat cable management. For those who buy pre-built systems, the use of ATX12VO is also not relevant, so long as the hardware is compliant to all (efficiency) regulations. The ATX v2.x standard and 80 Plus certification are also changing to set strict 2-10% load efficiency targets, which is the main target with ATX12VO.
What would be the point for you to switch to ATX12VO, and would you pick it over a solution like Seasonic CONNECT if both offered the same efficiency levels?
(Heading image: Asrock Z490 Phantom Gaming 4SR with SATA power connected, credit: c’t)
For anyone else wondering, 208v power is different from your 240v power plug you may have in your house. The US power grid tends to run as 3 phase power. House power is a single phase of 240v with a transformer center tap serving as neutral. 208v power is what you get across *two* of those phases.
Ah, thanks, UK resident here wondering where 208v came from, or whether a HAD typo, surely not the latter.
We seem to like standards in the US, as we have so many of them! There’s also 277v, which is two phases of 480v three phase. Sometimes used for lighting circuits in buildings that have the higher voltage three phase equipment.
Yeah. In the US, it’s 208Y/120, 480Y/277, and then there’s a higher voltage for commercial 3-phase
Europe has 400Y/240 – which has the same single-phase voltage as the phase-to-phase voltage of US residential split-phase.
And just to complicate things: In Canada there is commonly 600V/346V, with the 600V 3-phase going to things like large air handler motors, and the 346V used on lighting circuits.
All clearly and unambiguously labelled, I’m sure. :-)
208v it’s the phase-phase voltage of a 120v phase-neutral system, which is appearantly also used in the us, next to the 240v phase-phase with center tap system.
To add to that the 208V is mainly an industrial thing. You’re very unlikely to see it in any kind of residential setting
“Essentially, the only way for ATX12VO to make a lot of sense is for the industry to switch over immediately and everyone to upgrade to it as well without reusing non-ATX12VO compatible mainboards and PSUs.”
Not a good thing in the midst of a parts shortage worldwide.
What goes around comes around… I’m reminded of the mid-70s S-100 power standard, where a large main supply provided a common 8V, and it was up to the individual cards to locally regulate to their desired voltage (5V). All linear at the time, and horribly inefficient by today’s standards, of course.
But, why 12V? Really. There’s plenty of existing 48V heritage to draw from. If you’re going to admit that it’s going to be universally local regulation, then 48V seems the natural next step. Dispense with those big fat 12V power lines. Makes everything lighter, smaller, cheaper, and more efficient.
Was the -5v supply ever used for anything other than the substrate bias on the original IBM PC RAM chips?
So that’s what it was for? I think the minus 12 was for serial ports.
Analog circuitry of older ISA sound cards used it as well, for example.
According to Wikipedia it was supplied to the ISA bus for use in things like sound cards (negative supply for op-amps).
Another use found was, “analog data separator circuits found in older floppy controllers”.
Does any of this actually leave us with more efficient systems, or is it just making the power supply really efficient (thus satisfying government regulations) while total system efficiency is the same? Or perhaps even worse, since your motherboard manufacturer may not have chosen good components.
That’s an interesting question. The PSU efficiency can be very high but the motherboard has to have several DC-DC converters including one to supply 5V to storage devices almost all of which use both 5V and 12V.
Lenovo has been using 12V only PSUs for many years with a 5V supply on the motherboard able to supply some storage devices supplemented in some models an additional power conversion board to supply 5V to all the storage devices.
point of load regulation is the only way now.
That can be more efficient because the regulator will be tailored to provide the exact current required. Power converters (both AC-DC and DC-DC) tend to be much less efficient at load load factors.
I am scared about the tons of perfectly fine PSU that will go to trash because they are no longer “compatible”. :-/
That bit about it only making sense if everyone up and switches, no adapters … That really didn’t make sense. Manufacturers will have to jump ship to the new standard, but consumers will phase in where necessary, sometimes using a cheap adapter until they can buy an expensive PSU.
This has one, pretty cool side effect. It will be really easy to power newer systems either directly from DC, or using redundant server power supplies. In servers, what ATX12VO does, was done for quite a long time, either directly on motherboard, or using separate DC-DC block in the chassis, while mains power supplies provided single high-current +12V and +12Vsb lines only.
