By now, the process of creating custom lithium-ion battery packs is well-known enough to be within the reach of most makers. But it’s not a path without hazard, and mistakes with battery protection and management can be costly. Happily for those who are apprehensive on the battery front there’s a solution courtesy of a group of engineering students from the University of Pittsburgh. Their project was to convert a pedal bicycle to electric assisted power, and in doing so they didn’t make their own pack but instead used off-the-shelf 40V Ryobi power tool packs.
The bike conversion is relatively conventional with the crank replaced by a crank and motor assembly, and a pair of the Ryobi packs in 3D-printed holders on the frame. The value in this is in its reminder that these packs have evolved to the point at which they make a viable alternative to a much more expensive bike-specific pack, and that their inclusion of all the balancing and protection circuitry make them also a much safer option than building your own pack. The benefits of this are immense as they bring a good-quality conversion within reach of many more bicycle owners, with all parts being only a simple online order away. Take a look at the video below the break for more details.
Those Ryobi cells certainly seem to have carved themselves a niche in our community!
8 thoughts on “Ryobi Power Packs As Ebike Batteries”
Nice post, thanks :-)
Have few older Ryobi packs with that extended 3 pin comparatively awkward charger connect unlike the flatter one shown here. Quite a few of them were discarded due to it seems batteries not charging or discharging equally regarding the settled voltage. So opened the packs up, drilled holes adjacent to + & – of each battery so external circuits can control charging far more precisely. Only hobby stuff but, gets around many issues.
It’s interesting as there seem odd failure modes – in a couple of cases can be “rejuvenated” to within about 90% of new as if some organic like healing process at work, weird. In one case of several dozen all the cells failed high resistance ie meg ohms, wonder if these cells have a built in eutectic metal fuse, they don’t seem any different to others, maybe experiment fell into part production. The characteristics of all 5 cells in that pack identical high Z, bizarre as all other packs I’ve checked had variations, someone strange one pack same failure mode in all cells – maybe it’s a take – might cut one open. For last 2 months left it in parallel cell by cell with 5 new cells fully charged, we will see :-o)
There is a company here in the UK selling electric conversions for Brompton folding bicycles that can use a 36V Bosch power tool battery. https://www.nanoelectricbikes.co.uk/ .The battery fits in an adapted bag in a 3D-printed socket, so you can either unclip the bag or take the battery out and charge.
(Ironically though I have several different bags and didn’t want the weight and space of a battery inside, so I ended up buying a 36V water bottle-sized battery from eBay which I managed to mount on the bike frame without fouling the folding mechanism of the bike. )
Rich rebuilds used drill batteries for this micro-car. The USP is you could “supercharge” buy buying new batteries at Home Depot!
>mistakes with battery protection and management can be costly. Happily for those who are apprehensive on the battery front there’s a solution
This is not it – there are caveats:
Don’t do the Y harness. If you plug in two batteries that are at different states of charge in parallel, you will break things. Very high currents may flow between the packs and weld the connectors, melt the wires, and overheat the batteries – or at the very least trip the safety fuses and render the power pack useless. It’s safer to simply swap the pack when one runs out.
Each battery in parallel should have a blocking diode or a blocking MOSFET to prevent back-charging by the other batteries. This however will prevent regenerative braking and requires adding capacitors or else the ESC will be damaged by high back-EMF from the motors with nowhere to put the current. Handling multiple cells in series/parallel configurations safely requires a proper battery management system – you can’t just yank a bunch of cells out and charge them without balancing with all the others.
This is btw. the reason why all sorts of “modular swappable battery” schemes for electric cars have failed to take wing. When you plug a bunch of battery modules on the same power bus, the ones with the highest voltage will provide all the power until they are just as empty as the others – unless you add DC/DC converters to each module to equalize the outputs – which means you’re either killing the modules by overcurrent, or paying a heavy penalty in cost and efficiency for the power converters.
Doesn’t make sense. Tool batteries are usually priced at a stiff premium when all they are is a bunch of 18650s with a minimal power circuit on top of them. Perhaps less so for Ryobi, an entry-level brand compared to Milwaukee, Dewalt or Bosch, but certainly higher than the actual eBike battery packs themselves.
The smart bit is the charger, not the battery. You buy the charger so you don’t have to design and build it yourself.
However, as you say, there isn’t actually anything really smart in these things – most battery packs are just a bunch of cells in a plastic box with some minimal safety fuses. We would hope that the cells were balanced and equalized at the factory so they would last a long time in use, but they are probably not, because then they get to sell you a new pack sooner than later.
Ryobi actually seems to have a bit more smarts in the battery, but even so they don’t appear to do any active balancing on the cells, so some owners have resorted to opening the battery pack and charging all the cells to the same voltage manually. Otherwise, as they’re charged in series, they drift apart after a while as some cells leak more charge than the others, and the pack starts to appear “dead” even though the cells are actually at different SoC.
Point being, if there is no active balancing BMS, then the first cell to reach full determines when the battery is “full”, and the first cell to reach empty determines when the battery is “empty”. Most dumb battery packs simply don’t charge the cells to very low or high voltages, so they can be hundreds of millivolts out of balance before anything dramatic starts to happen. If this was not done, then the drifting SoC would cause the battery to go up in flames when you attempt to charge it. Of course this means wasted capacity – paying more per amp-hour.
The very simplest BMS is to put a zener diode across each cell, so it bleeds the extra charge to the next cell in line, so you can then “trickle charge” the battery to equalize it, but the zener will leak current (it doesn’t have a sharp cut-off) and the battery will go empty on the shelf.
