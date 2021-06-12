What Every Geek Must Know

How is it possible that there’s a geek culture? I mean, it’s one thing to assume that all folks of a nerdy enough bent will know a little Ohm’s law, can fake their way through enough quantum mechanics to at least be interesting at a cocktail party, and might even have a favorite mnemonic for the resistor colors or the angles involved in sine, cosine, and tangents. But how is it that we all know the answer to life, the universe, and everything?
Mike and I were podcasting a couple of weeks back, and it came out that he’d never played Starcraft. I was aghast! Especially since he’s into video games in general, to have not played the seminal 3-way-without-being-rock-scissors-paper game! My mind boggled. But then again, there was a time in my life when I hadn’t actually read all of Dune or Cryptonomicon, which would have left Mike’s jaw on the floor.
Whether you prefer Star Trek or Star Wars, the Matrix or the Hobbit, it’s even more surprising that we have so much in common! And thinking about it, I’m pretty sure that exactly our interchange is the reason — it’s a word of mouth culture thing. Some folks at the hackerspace are talking about Cthulu, and chances are you’re going to be reading some Lovecraft. An argument about the plausibility of the hacks in The Martian has sent at least a couple of geeks to the cinema or the library. And so it goes.
So do your part! Share your geek-culture recommendations with us all in the comments. If you were stranded on a desert island, with a decent bookshelf and maybe even a streaming video service, what’s on your top-10 list? What do you still need to see, read, or hear?
My recommendation is a series of SciFi books by James White, about his Hospital General, a multi-species space hospital. White is one of the few optimistic and pacifist SciFi writers, and the medical drama in alien version is just great.
I still can’t understand why nobody made a TV series, or even just a computer game based on this.
The Jargon File, Ringworld ( Niven ) , Hyperion ( Dan Simmons )…
I’m not the least bit into games, sci-fi, or even retro computing. I like making things and tinkering.
And I like learning about how things work (that is what science is for me).
I’ll buy things just to take them apart and learn how they work.
So I am the odd man out in relation to a lot of what you describe as “geek culture”. I am all about books and learning. I enjoy Hackaday because it makes me aware of new things I might not learn about on my own. Lately I have pulled Feynman’s lectures on physics off the shelf — and am reading them more for Feynman’s mind than the physics if that makes any sense.
I came here to say exactly the same thing. I am the odd one out too!
Can’t be too odd out. Video games don’t interest me. Once in a great while I’ll watch a sci-fi B-movie, but my entertainment is mostly documentaries… Space, geology, engineering, history…. I love documentaries on old or anchient technology (not History Channel or Discovery Channel picture-flashing/will-they-make-it-in-time crap).
Unfortunately, college robbed me of my joy of reading. Still do plenty of it, but it doesn’t bring the appeal it used to.
But my passion is tinkering like you. Tear stuff apart, use the parts for anything else. Search for free junk for more parts. Electrical and/or mechanical…. People often see me holding a random part and just staring at it for what should be considered a concerningly long time… Just brainstorming…
Asimov, Niven, Dick, Bradbury, Brin, Mieville. Firefly, Blade Runner, Martian Chronicles, Akira.
And: Pohl Anderson, Scott Card, Arthur C. Clarke, Roger Zelazny, Gordon Dickson, Frederik Polh, Kurt Vonnegut, Greg Bear, Gregory Benford, and a host of others (who’s names escape me at the moment). Movies and TV – too numerous to name.
Oh, and Douglas Adams!
For some reason I just cannot play games, I’m in awe when I see the graphics of e.g. Red Dead Redemption but playing simply isn’t possible. I’m too slow or something.
But I do know The Answer, I’ve read Larry Niven’s Ringworld (also go read Neutron Star), many Asimov’s books (I like Nemesis) and I have build a Vetinary clock.
I will NOT read science fiction by Orson Scott Card anymore after reading Ender’s Game, I was furious when I finished it. So incredibly mean!
My recommendation is “the other” series of books by Terry Pratchett and Stephen Baxter, The Long Earth. Build a stepper.
Orson scott card does give ender a redemption arc in later series, FYI. Some of those books are very very good, in fact.
See that’s the problem.. imI haven’t read all that much.. does that make my geek credibility less than others?
Some will of course mean that i need to be educated and they might be right. But I think that it should be the curiosity that drives us.
Not knowing certain quotes or phrases and using that to belittle a fellow geek is a little….. Petty.. don’t you think?
I just discovered ‘Public Service Broadcasting’ and the fantastic album ‘The Race For Space’. Especially the track ‘GO!’ is worth listening to. If you have ever had goosebumps during the go/no-go sequence from NASA you will love this :)
Any “Geek Culture” that doesn’t include watching the directors cut (or better yet the final cut) of Blade Runner… isn’t culture.
(and then I have a fondness for both Buckaroo Banzai…. in some parallel universe there were sequels. If only I could visit.)
Geek culture is BIG, and no one can know it all. Also, it’s not all universally beloved. I can’t stand Lovecraft, I consider DC inferior to Marvel, and I wonder why Stargate is ignored in the Star Trek/Wars question.
On the other hand, I know that the cake is a lie, even though I don’t play video games.
C’mon people Thunderbirds. Gerry Anderson was so way ahead of his time and inspired a whole generation of dreamers
Was anyone else appalled that on Jeopardy(US) this week, none of the contestants new that cyberspace was coined by Gibson and grok was coined by Heinlein? The Gibson question was harder – it what common term that Gibson introduced in Burning Chrome. The Heinlein question was essentially, who wrote Strange in a Strange Land. You don’t have to have read it to know that. I’m a huge fan of Gibson, and once was a huge fan of Heinlein (tastes change, times change…) so I’m not a good judge of this.
Cosmos by Carl Sagan
