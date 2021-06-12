Raspberry Pi Zero Takes The Wheel In Miniature Fighting Robot

Looking to capitalize on his familiarity with the Raspberry Pi, [Sebastian Zen Tatum] decided to put the diminutive Pi Zero at the heart of his “antweight” fighting robot, $hmoney. While it sounds like there were a few bumps in the road early on, the tuxedoed bot took home awards from the recent Houston Mayhem 2021 competition, proving the year of Linux on the battle bot is truly upon us.
Compared to using traditional hobby-grade RC hardware, [Sebastian] says using the Pi represented a considerable cost savings. With Python and
evdev, he was able to take input from a commercial Bluetooth game controller and translate it into commands for the GPIO-connected motor controllers. For younger competitors especially, this more familiar interface can be seen as an advantage over the classic RC transmitter.
A L298N board handles the two N20 gear motors that provide locomotion, while a Tarot TL300G ESC is responsible for spinning up the brushless motor attached to the “bow tie” spinner in the front. Add in a Turnigy 500mAh 3S battery pack, and you’ve got a compact and straightforward electronics package to nestle into the robot’s 3D printed chassis.
In a Reddit thread about $hmoney, [Sebastian] goes over some of the lessons his team has learned from competing with their one pound Linux bot. An overly ambitious armor design cost them big at an event in Oklahoma, but a tweaked chassis ended up making them much more competitive.
There was also a disappointing loss that the team believes was due to somebody in the audience attempting to pair their phone with the bot’s Pi Zero during the heat of battle, knocking out controls and leaving them dead in the water. Hopefully some improved software can patch that vulnerability before their next bout, especially since everyone that reads Hackaday now knows about it…
While battles between these small-scale bots might not have the same fire and fury of the televised matches, they’re an excellent way to get the next generation of hackers and engineers excited about building their own hardware. We wish [Sebastian] and $hmoney the best of luck, and look forward to hearing more of their war stories in the future.
Be more fun if it was ‘autonomous’ – there’s easily enough grunt in the zero to run opencv and simply identify what isn’t arena and attack it.. I’ve never seen arena hazards in anything so lightweight.. And being wireless enabled data to and from a pc is an option, so could set up a bigger PC to do the vision tasks – which you could try with normal RC gear, but won’t be able to get any feedback beyond the basics RC systems sometimes include, where being a zero you can program it yourself.
Just using it as an RC receiver seems wasteful to me, interesting but overkill for the task at hand… Also don’t see how even with the zero being so cheap it works out considerably cheaper in electronics on the robot, I’d have though slightly more expensive…
I’m surprised they’re using the L298 drivers. It was my understanding that they have terrible power efficiency, meaning they waste power. I would imagine a couple of drivers like https://www.pololu.com/product/2990 would be better.
