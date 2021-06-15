Printed Catamaran

If you want to send some instruments out on the lake or the ocean, you’ll want something that floats. Sure, if you need to be underwater, or if you can fly over the water there are other options, but sometimes you want to be on the surface. For stability, it is hard to beat a catamaran — a boat with two hulls that each support one side of a deck. If that sounds like the ocean sensor platform of your dreams, try printing the one from [electrosync].

The boat looks super stable and has a brushless motor propulsion system. The design purpose is to carry environmental and water quality monitoring gear. It can hold over 5 kg of payload in the hull and there’s an optional deck system, although the plans for that are not yet included in the STL files.

It is hard to get the scale from the pictures, but this is a meter long, so this isn’t going to fit in most people’s bathtubs. You can see the beast in the videos below. The videos are about a year old, but the STLs were only published this month.

We always enjoy seeing really large things that people 3D print on ordinary 3D printers. We also love seeing practical prints. Of course, we’ve seen bigger boats, but not with a consumer-grade printer.