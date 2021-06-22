Our first thought was that having big fins coming out of your VR goggles might not look very cool. But then we realized if you are wearing VR goggles, that’s probably not your biggest concern. (Ba-doom, tss.) Seriously, though, high-intensity graphics can cause your phone or device to get pretty toasty up there pressed against your face, so [arfish] set out to make a heatsink.
The build isn’t very hard. Some 0.8 mm aluminum sheet is easy to shape and cut. Thermal pads from the PC world help with heat transfer.
Thicker metal would make a better heat sink. So would ribbing to increase surface area. But both of those things would be a lot harder to work with. You do have to work with the sheet to make cut outs for the camera and maybe some other items, depending on your exact situation.
We wondered, though, if this would lend itself to competition like you see in PC cooling. After all, it wouldn’t be hard to mount a few fans and a battery — maybe the battery could go on the head strap or clip to your belt. Then water cooling can’t be far behind. We aren’t ready to lug a Dewar flask around with our VR gear, though, so there is a limit.
You may laugh at the idea, but we’ve freezing Arduino overclocks. Not to mention the water-cooled flashlight.
2 thoughts on “Heatsink Makes VR Even Cooler”
I love it when some projects solve a problem in a very simple way. It doesn’t look so bad that it would interfere with the design of the VR goggles.
Here I was hoping for some cooling of the human wearing it, as those things can be quite good at making your head hot too… I’ve wondered about running water cooling through the umbilical on the Vive (or other) tethered to a big PC style VR rigs – seems like the easier solution being able to put some small hoses inside the face pads etc and just equalise it with ambient room temp, and shouldn’t make the umbilical any more annoying – just might add a little weight to whatever management system (if any) you are using and of course it will add a little more mass for the neck to work..
Active cooling, probably with something like a peltier to make the cool side cold enough to distribute could work, even on the wireless ones. But getting it right seems quite hard, and you don’t want the outside heatsink to get hot enough to be uncomfortable to touch when you take it off blind.
Still very simple and functional upgrade, I’d probably have bent the heatsink overhanging bits , as it looks like there is clearance and keeping them closer to your face, angled to be hard to snag on things is probably a good idea in VR – it shouldn’t come up as the space should be clear, but its bound to at some point – I’m good at keeping an internal reference to the room in VR (no idea how but I always know with fair accuracy where and which way I’m facing) but my space is small enough, as I suspect are most folks that it wouldn’t take much to loose that and drift out of the ‘safe’ space (yes VR tries to steer you back if it knows, but some headsets are not that good at tracking, and it still relies on you not being to caught up in the virtual world to react, at which point something that could snag would be a bad idea.
