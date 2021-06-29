Ever since the SMART Response XE was brought to our attention back in 2018, we’ve been keeping a close lookout for projects that make use of the Arduino-compatible educational gadget. Admittedly it’s taken a bit longer than we’d expected for the community to really start digging into the capabilities of the QWERTY handheld, but occasionally we see an effort like this port of BASIC to the SMART Response XE by [Dan Geiger] that reminds us of why we were so excited by this device to begin with.
This project combines the SMART Response XE support library by [Larry Bank] with Tiny BASIC Plus, which itself is an update of the Arduino BASIC port by [Michael Field]. The end result is a fun little BASIC handheld that has all the features and capabilities you’d expect, plus several device-specific commands that [Dan] has added such as
BATT to check the battery voltage and
MSAVE/
MLOAD which will save and load BASIC programs to EEPROM.
To install the BASIC interpreter to your own SMART Response XE, [Dan] goes over the process of flashing it to the hardware using an AVR ISP MkII and a few pogo pins soldered to a bit of perboard. There are holes under the battery door of the device that exposes the programming pads on the PCB, so you don’t even need to crack open the case. Although if you are willing to crack open the case, you might as well add in a CC1101 transceiver so the handy little device can double as a spectrum analyzer.
2 thoughts on “SMART Response XE Turned Pocket BASIC Playground”
The only way it could look more like a Radio Shack Model 100 would be if the case were white & black!
The various claims to fame the model 100 had were that it ran off dry cell batteries, it held its value very well, were in productive use by journalists years snd years after ‘better’ laptops were available, and purportedly this was the last Microsoft project to go out the door with code Bill Gates wrote for the project.
https://youtu.be/aPa5CFhlYO4
the Model 100 was (is?) great for field scientists. you can get a small barcode reader for it, and tuck a print out of some commonly used barcodes on your clipboard to quickly scan in simple repetitive data one-handed.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)