You may remember the Pipewire coverage we ran a couple weeks ago, and the TODO item to fix up Firewire device support with Pipewire. It turns out that this is an important feature for kernel hackers, too, because the Alsa changes just got pulled into the 5.14 kernel, and included is the needed Firewire audio work. Shout-out to [Marcan] for pointing out this changeset. Yes, that’s the same as [Hector Martin], the hacker bringing Linux to the M1, who also discovered M1racles. We’ve covered some of his work before.
It turns out that some Firewire audio devices expect timing information in the delivery stream to match the proper playback time for the audio contained in the stream. A naive driver ends up sending packets of sound to the Firewire device that wanted to be played before the packet arrives. No wonder the devices didn’t work correctly. I’m running a 5.14 development kernel, and so far my Focusrite Saffire Pro40 has been running marvelously, where previous kernels quickly turned its audio into a crackling mess.
There is another fix that’s notable for Pipewire users, a reduction in latency for USB audio devices. That one turned out to be not-quite-correct, leading to a hang in the kernel on Torvald’s machine. It’s been reverted until the problem can be corrected, but hopefully this one will land for 5.14 as well. (Edit: The patch was cleaned up, and has been pulled for 5.14. Via Phoronix.) Let us know if you’d like to see more kernel development updates!
5 thoughts on “The Linux Kernel 5.14 Audio Update”
Why is MacOS so far ahead? Don’t they merge in improvements into the kernel?
MacOS is based on BSD unix; not on Linux. Therefore:
1: Apple is under no obligation to merge anything back into the parent OS (BSD Unix).
2: Kernel improvements in MacOS or BSD are extremely unlikely to work in a Linux kernel.
They also support less hardware, which means all MacOS has to do is work for a small selection of ‘legal’ setups.
As pointed out, they are different codebases (so nothing to “merge”), but also… it’s not really ahead.
The Linux kernel regularly beats its Apple counterpart in both computing and IO intensive tasks. That has been the case for at least the last decade.
Hardware compatibility for consumer devices has always been painful in Linux, often because there is not enough market share for vendors to care.
Interesting…
Thanks again to Marcan, highly recommend his YouTube channel.
