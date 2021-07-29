We’ve all seen 3D printed jigs that use a permanent marker to color filament as it goes into the hot end. [Sakati84] has a completely different idea. A holder on the print head can pick up one of several pens and use it to color the layer the hot end just laid down. In the video below, it looks like it works well and, although we imagine it will be a bear to calibrate on height, it seems like something you could replicate with nearly any conventional printer.
Logically, you print a layer with no pen in the holder and when you do pick up a pen, it will need to be somewhat lower than the print nozzle or else you’ll drag around in the fresh plastic.
You have to 3D print a rack and some pen holders depending on the brand of pen you want to use. There’s also the holder that fits on the hot end. You can see in the video how the head picks up and releases pens out of the rack. The rack will hold up to six pens.
To switch pens takes a lot of Z axis motion, so we expect print speed is relatively slow in aggregate. There’s talk in the project wiki about increasing Z speed and tips for calibration, but it still isn’t going to be that fast.
For software, there is a Cura postprocessing script. The software thinks there are seven extruders with the first one being for unpainted filament. Extruders 2-7 are virtual and will cause the print to get color after printing each layer.
Overall, this looks like a fun project even if we worry about the health of our Z axis rods. We’ll be interested to see if anyone takes up the challenge to adapt it for other printers.
We’ve played with virtual extruders in a more manual way before. Or, just bite the bullet and add some more real extruders.
5 thoughts on “3D Printer Add On Makes Sharp(ie) Colors”
What a great idea! I guess there’s some risk to interlayer adhesion but colors are much more vivid that the pens on filament while printing technique.
The results are pretty good, certainly more vibrant than the simpler pen driven techniques. So I guess its got some merit – it just seems like a great deal of work to do a tool changer build no matter what type – and going through that work for such a limited tool changer…
If you are going this far and fitting a tool changer seems like you could just tool change to a new hotend loaded with the right colour.
Perhaps a better option for this simple post print colouring would be alcohol inks or marker refills dripped into the nozzle tip area – have a tiny opening so the ink can’t leave without capillary action with the surface just laid down (or pressure from above). Then you just need to push the right ink into the tip at the right time, and to avoid blending colours do a quick purge. No tool changer there, infinite colour options – just blend the inks in the loader. Not sure how well it would really work, as that sort of fountain pen ink delivery around a whole lot of very hot plastic could get clogged up etc.. Using driven syringe filled with ink and a needle tip might work better – but adds lots of fairly beefy motors for extra colours.
The Z movement and pen changes make it painfully slow. Why not use an inkjet to colour a whole layer raster-fashion after each plastic layer is printed ?
Be nice if Material Jetting was affordable.
https://all3dp.com/1/types-of-3d-printers-3d-printing-technology/#material-jetting-mj
And he can augment that technique with https://hackaday.com/2020/05/27/improving-3d-printed-supports-with-a-marker/
