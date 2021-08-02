A motorbike might not take up a lot of parking space, but this is not true for the trailer required to transport one. To solve this problem, [Make It Extreme] built a custom single-wheel motorbike trailer barely wider than the motorcycle itself.
The frame of the trailer is welded together from a couple of sections of large diameter steel tube, with a single car wheel mounted to a C-shaped portion on the rear end. A standard ball hitch would allow the entire trailer to tilt over to one side, so a pin hitch is used instead, with a pivot to allow up and down movement. Another pivot was added to the frame just ahead of the rear wheel to allow the trailer to lower to the ground for loading. It is raised and lowered with a manually pumped hydraulic cylinder, and a small pivoting ramp at the back also acts as a stop for the motorbike’s rear wheel. With the rigid frame and no suspension, we’re just wondering how well it will handle bumps at high speed.
[Make It Extreme] really likes his recreational vehicles, which include a monotrack motorbike, a monowheel, and an all-terrain hoverboard, among others.
6 thoughts on “Single-Wheel Motorcycle Trailer”
Excellent workmanship, I could have used one of those 20 years ago.
It would be interesting to see how high that back end could fly up if it hit a serious pot hole.
Or how far it might slide out or twist, when you go around a sharp bend. There’s not a lot of support and the bike is making it rather top heavy. Not to mention the bike is pretty exposed to stone chips etc.
i am terrified of the turning behavior of this. it’s not a question of if, just a question of when you will forget that you have to take all turns at a speed that is like radius/20s.
at first this seemed smart because it reminded me of third wheel bike trailers, like to convert any bike into a tandem (usually with a much lighter second rider, a child). but those only work because both riders are compelled to lean into the corner together.
As much as I think this is a very cool build, I find myself thinking that using an air spring/shock would have been a much better choice. Hydraulic fluid is technically incompressible, so your trailer technically has no suspension. Now imagine hitting a bump at highway speed. That trailer is going to bounce all over the place. It seems to me it would be quite easy to swap the hydraulic pump with an air pump, which seems likely to work even if you keep the same cylinder.
I think it’s going to twist at the hinge.
It’s an interesting build, but I would raise questions about how well it works at highway speeds and if it’s road legal (no license plate or anywhere to put one, no lights on it either)
