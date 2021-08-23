School Surplus Laptop BIOS Hacked To Remove Hardware Restrictions

Why did [Hale] end up hacking the BIOS on a 10 year old laptop left over from an Australian education program? When your BIOS starts telling you you’re not allowed to use a particular type of hardware, you don’t have much of a choice.
Originally [Hale] planned on purchasing a used Lenovo X260 to replace his dying laptop, but his plans were wrecked. A pandemic-induced surge in demand that even the used laptop market caused prices to bloat. The need for a small and affordable laptop with a built in Ethernet port led to the purchase of a Lenovo Thinkpad x131e. Although the laptop was older than he liked, [Hale] was determined to make it work. Little did he know the right-to-repair journey he was about to embark on.
Problems first arose when the Broadcom WiFi adapter stopped working reliably. He replaced it, but the coaxial antenna cable was found to be damaged. Even after replacing the damaged cabling, the WiFi adapter was still operating very poorly. Recalling past problems with fickle Broadcom WiFi adapters, it was decided that an Intel mPCIe WiFi adapter would take its place. When power was re-applied, [Hale] was shocked to find the following message:
Unauthorized network card is plugged in – Power off and remove the miniPCI network card
And this is where things got interesting. With off the shelf SOIC8 clips and a CH340 programmer, [Hale] dumped the BIOS from the laptop’s flash chip to another computer and started hacking away. After countless hours of researching, prodding, hacking, and reverse engineering, the laptop was useful once again with the new Intel WiFi adapter. His site documents in great detail how he was able to reverse engineer the BIOS over the course of several days.
But that’s not all! [Hale] was also able to modify the hardware so that his slightly more modern mPCIe Wi-Fi adapter would come back on after the computer had been put in Hibernation. It’s an elegant hack, and be sure to check [Hale]s site to get the full details. And at the end, there’s a nice Easter egg for anybody who’s ever wanted to make their laptop boot up with their own logo.
We applaud [Hale] for his fine efforts to keep working equipment out of the landfill. We’ve covered many hacks that had similar goals in the past. Do you have a hack you’d like to share? Submit it via the Tips Line.
4 thoughts on “School Surplus Laptop BIOS Hacked To Remove Hardware Restrictions”
Very cool hack and very nice work! The chance of bricking a laptop messing with the BIOS always seems high.
On thing–I think the 1802 Wi-Fi card error was (is?) a standard “feature” of Lenovo laptop BIOSes unrelated to it being a former education-market unit (as implied by the title.) Only Wi-Fi cards that were available from Lenovo for that unit are whitelisted in the BIOS.
the bios is nothing more than a flash ( or eeprom on older pcs) chip. as you can see in the picture and the description he has an external programer so as long as he has a backup of the original rom theres (almost) no way to brick the laptop. but indeed very nice hack the personalized logo takes me back a while i did that back in the late 90s when i was fully into the raid craze at that time and unlocked a few boards for friends….. good times…..
Yep I have the same laptop I keep around for doing OBD-II diagnostics on my cars. I had searched for a modded BIOS for it but there wasn’t one for the x131e that I could find. Maybe I should just do this instead. The factory Broadcom adapter is working okay but I’d rather have an Intel model in there as an upgrade.
why was it necessary to put in the article that it was from a school. This really is clickbait trying to push that the school has some sort of custom bios installed when in reality it is that many lenovo’s and several other manufacturers do this all the time. neat article and this is the first time i’ve seen that particular method of getting around this issue so i will give you that.
