Hackaday Podcast 134: Hackers Camping, Metal Detecting, 360° Hearing, And Pocket Computing

Hackaday editors Elliot Williams and Mike Szczys are joined by contributing editor Jenny List to talk about her adventure at Born Hack last week. We also discuss the many capacitor values that go into regen receivers, the quest for a Raspberry Pi handheld that includes a slide-out keyboard, and how capacitive touch might make mice (mouses?) and touchpads better. There’s a deep dive into 3D printer bed leveling, a junk-box metal detector build, and an ambisonic microphone which can listen any-which-way.

What’s that Sound?

That sound was the Mac chimes of death

[Joe] was randomly drawn from eight correct responses and wins the shirt!

