We like regenerative receivers. They perform well and they are dead simple to create. Example? [Radio abUse] modified a few existing designs and built a one-transistor receiver. Well, one transistor if you don’t count the dozens that are probably on the audio amplifier IC, but we won’t quibble. You can watch a video about the simple receiver — which looks good on a neatly done universal board — below.
The coil of #22 wire dominates the visual layout, and we imagine winding it might have been the most time-consuming part of the project. The layout would work with a single-sided PCB and would be a great board to produce by hand if you were inclined to develop that skill.
Regenerative receivers work by holding an amplifier just shy of oscillating at a certain frequency. This provides extremely high gain at a particular frequency which allows just a single stage to really pull in signals.
We were a little sad to find out there was a plan to tear the radio down to build something else. But, we suppose, that’s progress. We’d be tempted to make a module out of the audio amplifier and then keep the RF section intact. But, then again, we have a lot of partial projects like that gathering dust on the shelf, so maybe that’s not such a great idea.
While regenerative receivers aren’t the most common architecture today, they still have their place. The inventor, Edwin Armstrong, developed quite a bit of radio tech that we still use today.
2 thoughts on “Regen Receiver With Few Parts”
Actually, when regens were king, kicking them into oscillation was often important. You needed that if receiving morse code, the oscillation beating the incoming signal down to audio. When oscillating, it’s really the same concept as a direct conversion receiver.
In the 1920s, parts were big, and expensive, hence simplicity reigned. But solid state made things small, and cheap. So you can do things like add a stage between the antenna and set ctor, for isolation. Helps keep the regen from becoming unstable as the antenna waves in tye wind. Add some voltage regulation, you would if it’s an oscillator. Add that multi-stage audio amplifier.
Over twenty years ago, Charles Kitchin went back and reviewed early literature on the regen, and then moved forward with various regen projects. (He did the same, to a lesser extent, for superregenerative receivers, which are just an extension of the regen.). I’d point to his work before some random project on the web, especially when many such circuits these days derive from his work. Can’t tell with this one, I won’t watch videos to see a schematic.
Nice, but it requires power. I’d like to see more crystal receivers.
In a disaster situation where you can’t get batteries or power, a crystal
receiver will at least pick up something.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)