As cool as resin-based 3D printers are, they’re not without their shortcomings. One sore point, especially for those looking to document their prints, is that the translucent resins often favored for stereolithography can make the finest details difficult to see. Injecting paint into the model is how [Andrew Sink] decided to attack this problem, and the results are pretty striking.
For sure, this isn’t a problem that everyone making resin prints is going to face. Some resins are nicely opaque, and the fine details of a print show up just fine. But transparent resins lend a nice look to some projects, and might benefit from [Andrew]’s technique. It’s pretty much as simple as it sounds: choose a hollow model — or modify an existing one — print it up in the usual way, and clean thoroughly inside and out with isopropanol before curing under UV. Using a curing station that can get UV light up into the voids is probably a smart idea.
To finish off, the cured model is injected with acrylic paint. Nothing special here, just craft store acrylic in a syringe. [Andrew] seemed to prefer a thicker paint; we don’t want to second guess, but intuitively a thinner paint would seem to have some advantages. In any case, be sure to provide adequate vent holes for the displaced air. The video below has a few before and after shots, and the technique really works well to show off surface detail. Plus it just plain looks cool.
This seems like a good technique to keep in mind, and might even work well for hollow FDM prints done with transparent filaments. Still on the fence about FDM vs. SLA? We can help with that.
7 thoughts on “Resin 3D Prints Get A New Look With Paint Injection”
Make the interior void skeleton-shaped and you would get a really cool visible man effect.
Acrylic paint has a habit of sedimenting when it sits still, when it’s thinned with water, and it will take forever to dry inside the plastic shell, so all the paint will end up in the legs of the figurine.
Indeed, though using a thinner paint you can ‘slush casting’ the paint around the inside and use much less of it – you don’t need to fill the whole thing, just coat the inside surfaces.
Either way its a quite a neat look
You need to have some means to cure the paint or it won’t stay in place. Acrylic paint is not very convenient for that. Maybe you could thin it with IPA.
Its own surface tension will hold that thin skin of it on all the surfaces reasonably well, and being only a thin layer it won’t take forever to dry. Setting up like a real slush casting setup can mean just hooking it up to something slow rotating so the paint inside keeps rolling down to the bottom getting smaller and smaller in volume as the layers build up on the sides, until you tip out the rest (or it dries). Though most slush casting I’ve seen keeps it simpler vigorous manual rotating a few turns then set it down on a different angle, repeat a few times till set…
The IPA is an interesting idea, no idea how well it would work, but can’t see a reason it shouldn’t as long as you can get it to mix properly in the first place.
Not in my experience.
Acrylic paint is an emulsion of pigments and polymers in water. When you thin it out, it tends to separate. The solvent (water) may wet the surface, but the pigments and the binder will settle down by gravity.
> slush casting setup
It takes literally forever for the water to evaporate out from inside a closed plastic shell. You will be tumbling it for years to make it happen.
