Arduino Powered Heat Pump Controller Helps Warm Your Toes

Heat pump heating technology is starting to pop up more and more lately, as the technology becomes cheaper and public awareness and acceptance improves. Touted as a greener residential heating system, they are rapidly gaining popularity, at least in part due to various government green policies and tax breaks.
[Gonzho] has been busy the last few years working on his own Arduino Powered Open Source heat pump controller, and the project logs show some nice details of what it takes to start experimenting with heat pumps in general, if that’s your game. Or you could use this to give an old system a new lease of life with an Arduino brain transplant.
In essence they are very simple devices; some kind of refrigerant is passed through a source of heat, absorbing some of it, it then flows elsewhere, and is compressed, which increases its temperature, before that increased heat is lost where the increase in temperature is desired.
This heat source could be a river, a mass of pipes buried in the ground, or simply the air around you. The source and quality of the heat source as well as the desired system operating temperature dictate the overall efficiency, and with ground-source systems it’s even possible to dump excess heat directly into the ground and store it for when required later. This could be the result of a residential cooling system, or even directly sourced from a solar heated setup.
This heat pumping process is reversible, so it is possible to swap the hot and cold ends, just by flipping some valves, and turn your space heater into a space cooler. This whole process can trace its roots back to the super talented Scottish professor, William Cullen who in 1748 was the first person on record to demonstrate artificial refrigeration.
The power needed to run the compressor pump and control gear is usually electrically derived, at least in non-vehicular applications, but the total power required is significantly less than the effective heating (or cooling) power that results.
We’ve covered a few heat pump hacks before, like this guy who’s been heating his house geothermally for years, but not so many platforms designed for experimentation from the ground up.
The associated GitHub project provides the gerber files as well as the Arduino code, so you’ve got a great starting point for your own heat pumping builds.
2 thoughts on “Arduino Powered Heat Pump Controller Helps Warm Your Toes”
“but the total power required is significantly less than the effective heating (or cooling) power that results.”
No, it’s not, but they can have pretty good electrical to thermal efficiency.
OK this stuff is so very interesting to me as I have been involved in geothermal, solar electric and heating of air and water. Along with off and on grid wind power systems. I am currently living in a large older Motorhome which I would like to implement a heat pump system into. I currently have 400 watts of solar connected to the battery bank plus shore power, there are 2 24k BTU LPG furnaces installed in the RV. I live in western S.D. and want to cut back dramatically on fuel usage. I used small space heaters last winter for a large part of my heating until I succeeded in getting both furnaces repaired and functioning. After that my electric went WAY down but my fuel bill went WAY up. So now I want to work on as much heating as possible from more efficient sources such as this. I was thinking about constructing a heat storage tank to warm up fluid during the day and hold for night usage to work with the heat pump which would be pumped into a piping system installed under the floor and insulated and making the system so it could be connected to the AC system already installed on the roof and functional. I have nearly everything needed already as far as I can see including the Arduino Nano all the way to the vacuum pump and the AC gauges since I used to work in and at an auto repair facility, I last worked in my own shop which I was forced to shut down on account of diabetes real bad. So far it looks very detailed ! I’m going to have to bone up on this for sure. Being a diabetic I really need my toes warmed up in the winter for sure. Last winter I wore multiple layers of socks even with heavy wool foot warmers and still suffered when it was -20 or lower out there. The year before, I didn’t know I was a diabetic and was driving a tow truck frequently and pulling people out of ditches and wearing insulated boots and sheepskin lined water proof gloves and really suffering. Right now of all my running vehicles(4)(one, the Trans guit 2 winters ago, that one is the only one that has a working heater) not a one of them has a working heater in it right now, so as soon as I start getting my SS income, you can figure out what is a priority this winter. Working on ones own vehicles only costs money and doesn’t earn money. Pretty tough to make a living on your own stuff.
