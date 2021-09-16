You’ve no doubt noticed by now that while some links are gold and/or bold, most links out there are blue, especially on web pages of yore. But why? the TL;DR answer is that the Mosaic browser, released in early 1993 used blue links, and since the browser was widely distributed, blue just became the norm. Okay, fine. But why did they choose blue? That’s a question that requires a deep dive into technology through the ages as the Web and personal computing developed in tandem.
It’s important to remember that the idea of hyperlinks predates the invention of color monitors, which thickens the plot a bit. But the pivotal point seems to be Windows 3.1, released April 6th, 1992, when hyperlink blue becomes a navigational and interactive color. A year later, the April 12, 1993 release notes for Mosaic include a bullet that becomes the point of origin for blue hyperlinks:
Changed default anchor representations: blue and single solid underline for unvisited, dark purple and single dashed underline for visited.Mosaic release notes
Around the same time, the Cello browser was developed at Cornell Law, which also used blue hyperlinks. So the blue hyperlink concept was arguably browser-agnostic even before Netscape Navigator and Internet Explorer came along.
The writer speculates that blue was chosen to stand out against black and white once color monitors took over, and that seems legit to us. Can you imagine blue hyperlinks on Hackaday, though? Ouch.
13 thoughts on “So, Why Are Hyperlinks Blue, Anyway?”
Pre-dated color monitors? Really? I was building PCs in 1986 with 20 MB hard drives, color monitors, 640K Ram and using DOS 3.2 like a boss. Lots of the BBSs had ANSII graphics that utilized color. Even my Commodore 64 had color. You can do better than that.
BS, everything before 1980 was black and white. Literally everything. Color was invented in the 1990s. Can you explain why old photographs are black and white? Because the world was black and white. What we call blue now back then was just a shade of grey.
You just remember it being in color because you were used to see specific grey things as specific color, nothing more. Even the eyes were unable to see in color, it only evolved suddenly in the 1990s and were distributed with the vaccines accidentally. And 5g.
Obviously, you weren’t around in the 1960s when color tv became a ‘thing’.
And the history of hyperlinks goes to 1965: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hyperlink#History
Yep, this is the answer. I thought it was clear from the article, but I’m a careful reader. If you skim you might have missed it.
The terms ‘link’ and ‘hyperlink’, referring to linking associated computer content, were coined in the sixties and predate the Internet/World Wide Web by decades.
I don’t know if there were color monitors back then. If there were they were ruinously expensive, so no surprise if original hyperlink implementations didn’t bother with color. Even into the nineties lots of businesses, universities, and home users still used monochrome monitors…
I used a color TV with my Commodore Vic-20 in 1983.
Congratulations, yet you missed the hyperlink by about 20 years.
Could the limited palette Windows 3.1 offered back then had pushed developers to pick one of the ‘system’ colors as the one for links, so that they wouldn’t eat one of the precious configurable colors used to display pictures embedded in web pages?
This is more or less what I was thinking. Windows 3.1 was king and had a blue theme by default. I can imagine it would have been an easy choice to simply match the prevailing standard at that time.
In the age of grayscale monitors, we did not use black and white, but black and light gray. (or shades of green or orange)
white and light blue where brighter shades of gray and used as bold and bookmarks/links.
My family had one of the amber Hercules monitors. They were exceptionally sharp compared to color monitors, but really it was all about color in those days. Our color monitor by comparison was blurry and only produced 16 colors I believe. I think it was a Tandy. If you didn’t need color for something the Hercules was great, but for games the color monitor was king. Fast moving objects on screen look blurry anyway.
I realize now it was probably the video card that restricted us to 16 colors, but I wonder if those fat pixels might have prevented convincing blends of RGB in any case.
