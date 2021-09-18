While a line-following robot may not be the newest project idea in the book, this one from [Edison Science] is a clean build using modern components and gets a good speed thanks to PID control feedback instead of the more traditional bang-bang control you see in low-end robots.
Of course, PIDs need tuning and that seems to be the weak link — you’ll have to experiment with the settings. The sensors also require calibration, but we bet both of those issues could be fixed pretty easily.
If the idea of PID is new to you, the acronym stands for porotional, integral, and derivative. To determine the output at any given time, you look at where you are compared to where you want to be (the present value vs the set point). Then you compute a proportional error. So, for a temperature, for example, if you want to be at 30 degrees and you are at 20 degrees, that a proportional error of 10 degrees. You also want to look at how much change has been building up over time and the rate of change of the error.
We’ve had some excellent PID tutorials in the past if you want to read some math. Thie simplest line followers don’t need PIDs or even CPUs.
One thought on “Line Following Robot Uses PID For Speed”
‘Thie simplest line followers don’t need PIDs or even CPUs.’
The simplest PID doesn’t need a CPU, either. A couple caps, a couple resistors, and a one or two transistors is it. Or tubes. I have a 1960’s vintage PID furnace control (0 to 1600C with a thermocouple sensor) that uses PID with just this type of setup. Pots to set the I and D coeffs relative to the P, and aa precision ten turn for the set point. It was the replacement for the 1950’s vintage with the grain-of-wheat lamp, CdS cell, and black vne on a moving needle in the meter control (which was nominally a proportional control, but the inertial effects and time constant of the CdS amp gave some I and D)
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)