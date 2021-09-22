Firmware Find Hints At Subscription Plan For ReMarkable Tablet

We’ve been keeping a close eye on the development of electronic paper tablets such as the reMarkable for a while now. These large-format devices would be a great way to view schematics and datasheets, and with the right software, could easily become an invaluable digital sidekick. Unfortunately, a troubling discovery made in a beta version of the reMarkable firmware is a strong indication the $400 USD device may be heading down a path that many in this community wouldn’t feel comfortable with.
While trying to get a reMarkable tablet running firmware version 2.10.0.295 synced up to self-hosted server using rmfakecloud, Reddit user [dobum] was presented with a very unusual prompt. The tablet displayed several subscription levels, as well as brief description of what each one unlocked. It explained that standard users would get “basic functions only”, while the highest tier subscription would unlock an “expanding universe of powerful tools” for the e-paper tablet. In addition, only recently used documents would be synced with the cloud unless you had a paid subscription.
After contacting support about the message, [dobum] received a response that didn’t mince words:
At reMarkable, we constantly strive to improve our products and services. In addition to exploring new functionality, reMarkable is also considering new payment models that can support our vision. This includes a subscription-based model.
We want our customers to know that we are grateful for their support and that we always work to make their experience better. If we introduce a subscription model, our existing customers will get this service for free and have access to the full reMarkable experience – even powerful new features we may introduce in the future.
To their credit, at least reMarkable is being upfront by admitting a subscription model is being considered. It also sounds like existing users will be grandfathered in when it goes live, which should come as some comfort to current owners. But for prospective buyers, this could literally change everything. It’s bad enough that cloud synchronization of documents would potentially be time-limited, though we’ll admit there’s some justification in that the company is obviously incurring costs by hosting these files. Limiting features based on subscription tier on the other hand is simply a step too far, especially on a device that the user purchased outright.
We’ve already seen the first tentative steps towards developing a free and open source operating system for the reMarkable tablet, and this news is only going to redouble the efforts of those who wish to liberate this very promising piece of hardware from the overbearing software it ships with. What worries us is how the company is likely to respond to such projects if they’ve found themselves in a situation where recurring charges have become necessary to balance the books. We’ve already seen a motorcycle airbag that will only deploy if the wearer has paid up for the year, so is a tablet that won’t let you install additional applications unless you’ve sprung for the premium membership really that far fetched? Sadly, we all know the answer.
Have to admit, up until about eight seconds ago I was a prospective buyer.
If you don’t like subscription products, please do the following: Do not buy it. Companies make products to make money. If a subscription product does not make money, they’ll stop making it. In the same vein, I cannot blame companies for trying and continuing to make subscription products that continue to sell. Also, consumers must support news sources like Hackaday reporting these kind of things so that consumers can make educated decisions and keep companies honest.
Most customers will not try to hack it. I don’t have a problem to hack a device to free it from its subscription. The company can continue to make money off its normal customer base. Those who willing to take risk and won’t mind the extra effort can hack and save money. Just like carrier unlocking a phone via hacking. Or buying a T-Mobile router and unbrand it into generic Asus.
Good find, doesn’t look so appealing anymore.
I’m pushing back against some of the opinion here. The idea, shared by so many people who clearly have never created products for sale, that everything should be free seems to me to be one not tethered in any reality – and selfish. The Remarkable software is hardly overbearing.
They seem to be a pretty good corporate citizen and maker friendly. They have provided an entire ecosystem of support including desktop and mobile apps. They provide ssh access to their device. The format for the drawing file is known. People have successfully hacked their device and Remarkable is unbothered by this. I’m not sure they would care if people connected the tablets to their own servers. They’re going to grandfather in all early supporters.
Remarkable is not building a huge number of products so they’ll never get the device price down to some commodity thing like a kindle. They don’t have other revenue streams like on-device advertising (and I for one, am very grateful for that).
But they still have hosting costs. It’s unrealistic that this could be provided for free for a long period of time. We haven’t even seen the subscription pricing and people are whining “I’ll never buy one now…”.
Perhaps the whiners are just the typical armchair quarterbacks who never intended to buy one of these devices anyway as its fundamental value is not going away at any of the subscription levels.
Don’t believe the grandfathering. They will not honor it. So many companies have lied about this same thing. As soon as they start losing money, they will rescind this promise.
