A Free Software OS For The ReMarkable E-Paper Tablet

If you’re looking to rid your day to day life of dead trees, there’s a good chance you’ve already heard of the reMarkable tablet. The sleek device aims to replace the traditional notebook. To that end, remarkable was designed to mimic the feeling of writing on actual paper as closely as possible. But like so many modern gadgets, it’s unfortunately encumbered by proprietary code with a dash of vendor lock-in. Or at least, it was.
[Davis Remmel] has been hard at work porting Parabola, a completely free and open source GNU/Linux distribution, to the reMarkable. Developers will appreciate the opportunity to audit and modify the OS, but even from an end-user perspective, Parabola greatly opens up what you can do on the device. Before you were limited to a tablet UI and a select number of applications, but with this replacement OS installed, you’ll have a full-blown Linux desktop to play with.
You still won’t be watching videos or gaming on the reMarkable (though technically, you would be able to), but you could certainly use it to read and edit documents the original OS didn’t support. You could even use it for light software development. Since USB serial adapters are supported, microcontroller work isn’t out of the question either. All while reaping the considerable benefits of electronic paper.
The only downside is that the WiFi hardware is not currently supported as it requires proprietary firmware to operate. No word on whether or not [Davis] is willing to make some concession there for users who aren’t quite so strict about their software freedoms.
We’ve been waiting patiently for the electronic paper revolution to do more than replace paperbacks with Kindles, and devices like the reMarkable seem to be finally moving us in the right direction. Thankfully, projects that aim to bring free and open source software to these devices mean we won’t necessarily have to let Big Brother snoop through our files in the process.
9 thoughts on “A Free Software OS For The ReMarkable E-Paper Tablet”
Battery life? Sleep modes?
>even from an end-user perspective, Parabola greatly opens up what you can do on the device.
The point of an e-ink reader pad is that it runs a month on a charge and it’s always ready to use. Installing a standard linux distro on it kinda destroys the functionality. Looking at the video, it takes almost a minute to boot up, and the desktop interface is really unsuited for the display; graphics glitches galore and everything is incredibly slow, including the input lag of the pen which is painfully apparent and will mess up your writing.
What’s the point of replacing a purpose-built OS with a free OS, if at the same time you’re making the device practically useless?
Well… The door is now unlocked for whatever improvements you want to make… That IS the point.
Old signs say that nobody’s going to push it any further than this because there’s no money involved. Nobody’s paying you to develop an equally good alt-OS for a device that’s going to be on the market for couple years and then get replaced by something that is hardware incompatible with the previous OS.
If you want the software to be open and free, you have to push the manufacturer itself to do it. Relying on third parties only gets you half-way there.
>You could even use it for light software development.
Carefully tapping each character one at a time, one second per character, with an on-screen keyboard… it’s really not the forte of this device in the first place, and nobody would actually use it for such.
The problem I have is with the statement that Parabola opens up what you can do on the device, which is technically true, but only technically. Practically speaking it simply kills the device for its real function by making it more difficult to use, and I hate it when people hype these things like, “Now it’s free and open source! You can do whatever you want!” – yeah, except you really want to use the original software because it’s just better.
“What’s the point of replacing a purpose-built OS with a free OS, if at the same time you’re making the device practically useless?”
Presumably as it is still a work in progress.
Same deal with Linux on laptops about a decade ago, as there were very few wLAN chipsets with official Linux drivers.
Ended up with either reverse engineered drivers or a wrapper for the crucial files from the windows driver.
So I’d write this up as the “reporters” being a little too trigger happy about reporting about it.
So what you’re saying is, in another decade or so, there should be a fully functional OS for the Remarkable tablet that is just as good as the original was a decade before (but not as good as the latest official version)
Except then the device has been out of production for 6-7 years at that point.
I’d be down with a affordable e-paper monitor for “slow” text and static grayscale illustrations.
The closest runner-up is oLED, but they’re either expensive, or shit with blue LED’s visibly dying within warranty.
I know there’s compensation for that, but that’s typically only well implemented in the expensive options.
Come now, lets not be so harsh. Parabola is meant as a proof of concept, not a fully function OS. Have you ever spent ten minutes waiting for a Kindle to boot up. The processor on these devices are designed for low power not performance. Davis has created a platform for others to start creating other applications for e-ink not a pretty UI all ready to go.
If this is a platform, you really have to trim it down a lot before you can actually start building e-ink pad applications, because you have to get it to boot faster, sleep properly, and update the screen correctly.
Consequently, you lose the ability to run regular desktop software because you can’t load it up with the standard desktop environments and windowing systems, so you lose the “full-blown” environment for the limitations of such a device.