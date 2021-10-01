While conventional safes can be a good place to put valuables, sometimes it’s even better to hide your things where nobody will even look in the first place. [Wesley Treat] has a build that will allow you to do just that, which secrets away papers, money, or small items within the body of a bolt.
The build starts in a proper hacker fashion, using a power drill to turn an aluminium blank against a power sander creating an ersatz lathing setup. The outside of the blank is then threaded with the aid of a socket wrench and die, to great success. A cavity is created inside and threaded internally, and a separate head is then machined to screw on top. It’s all achieved without the use of a real lathe, with [Wesley]’s power drill doing most of the heavy lifting instead. It’s great stuff.
The end result has the appearance of a socket-head cap screw, while being lighter than a typical example due to the aluminium construction. Inside, there’s room for money, matches, and more, and [Wesley] even put in a small hole so the bolt can be used as an attractive keychain.
It’s a neat build, and one that we’d love to have as part of our own everyday carry. Video after the break.
3 thoughts on “Secret Keychain Safe Looks Just Like A Bolt”
I *just* bought *this exact same thing* on Aliexpress a few hours before seeing this article, what are the odds …
The plan is to hide a small/fun/nice message on a bit of paper, as well as a tiny candy, and to use the bolt inside of the 5 axis CNC mill / laser cutter combo I am currently finishing the build of for a customer.
So maybe sometime in a few decades when somebody dissasembles, or refreshes it, they’ll find the secret, and be happy about it, and I’ll have made somebody smile, a long distance and a long amount of time away.
Maybe.
It’s all random.
Engineering is fun :)
Oh by the way, if somebody is curious, the Aliexpress page: https://www.aliexpress.com/item/10000010892822.html
Oh wow I just found a second one that’s even closer in looks/format to the one in this article, crazy: https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005001980234379.html
