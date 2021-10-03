Supercapacitor technology often looks like a revolutionary energy storage technology on the surface, but the actual performance numbers can be rather uninspiring. However, for rapid and repeated charge and discharge cycles, supercaps are hard to beat. [Tom Stanton] wanted to see if supercaps have any practical use on e-bikes, and built a DIY electric motor in the process.
One of the problems with supercaps is the rapid voltage drop during discharge compared to batteries, which can limit the amount of usable energy. In an attempt to get around the voltage limitation, [Tom] built his own axial flux motor for the bike, using 3D printed formers for the coils and an aluminum rotor with embedded magnets. He expected torque to be severely limited, so he also machined a large sprocket for the rear wheel. He built a capacitor bank using six 2.7V 400F supercaps, only equivalent to the capacity of a single AA cell. Although it worked, the total range was only around 100 m at low speed. When he hooked the motor up to a conventional battery, he did find that it was quite usable, if a bit underpowered.
The controller for the DIY motor was not capable of doing regenerative braking, so he fitted the capacitors to another e-bike that does have regenerative braking. Using this feature, he was able to reclaim some power while slowing down or going downhill. Since this type of charging cycling is what supercaps are suited for, it worked, but not nearly to the level of being practical.
[Tom]’s projects are a popular feature here on Hackaday, and he has also experimented with supercaps in RC “rockets” and a flywheel for energy storage on the same bike.
7 thoughts on “Supercapacitor E-Bike With DIY Motor”
In one aspect supercaps are similar to batteries: they really don’t like being overcharged. And because the capacity is smaller, overcharging happens faster and easier. Better have some overvoltage shunt setup in place, unless the regenerative setup can truly cut off when full. Most BLDC drivers leak current back into battery if the motor is spun fast enough, even if software keeps the FETs off (conduction through parasitic diodes).
This is called regenerative braking, a bunch of ebikes (I wouldn’t say all, but a lot) use this feature, it extends the range by recharging the battery with this current, it’s much better than having the FETs off (conduction diodes are pretty bad) or shorting the motor leads (you get lower heat generation from the good FET rdson, but you also waste that power and the braking is very uncontrolled and slow)
Yeah, regenerative braking is great – until your capacitors are full :) I was talking about what to do after that.
Wonder if you could do a hybrid supercap / battery system. The supercaps would be a good place to dump the energy from regenerative braking while the batteries would get you home. It would take some electronics.
Thinking out loud here: Use an “ideal diode” circuit on the input of the motor controller, to select supercap or battery as the source automagically. Put a boost converter with an output voltage above the battery voltage on the output of the supercaps so the voltage does not fall off as quickly. Use a charge controller to protect the supercaps from overcharge. Assuming the supercaps and battery are both charged, when you start out, the supercaps power the motor controller until they are depleted and the boost converter shuts down, then the battery takes over. When you brake, energy from the regenerative braking re-charges the caps until the next acceleration.
Worth the effort? dunno…
