One of the greatest challenges for a hardware hacker relying only on a bicycle for transport lies in the regular need to carry more than can be slung from the handlebars or on the luggage rack of your trusty steed. One of our favourite YouTube creators in our sphere, [Laura Kampf], has addressed this problem with a trailer for her electric bike made from a pair of second-hand wheelbarrows. She uses their buckets to make a clamshell box, and their wheels alongside a custom steel chassis to make the rest of the trailer.
As always with Laura’s work it’s a delight to watch, with some careful use of the cutting wheel to install hinges and vents in the upper bucket. Finishing touches are a chequer plate top for the trailer and a spare wheel mounted on the back for that extra-rugged look. Experience with wheelbarrow wheels suggests to us that the slightly more expensive ones with ball bearings are worth the investment over the plastic ones, but either way this is a bike trailer that means business.
We don’t see as many bike trailers as we’d like here at Hackaday, and those few we have are old enough to have succumbed to link-rot. Perhaps this project might tempt a few people to try their hand?
5 thoughts on “A Bike Trailer For Any Expedition”
Oh, so that’s what a chequer plate is!
It looks rugged enough, but I didn’t see a latch to hold the 2 halves together.
Doesn’t look totally waterproof either. There’s no overhang around the lip.
Fun though it is, an old roof box might be a better starting point.
If building something like this, extra batteries to range extend the bike, or power other stuff, might be good.
That was a good build!
In Quartzsite Arizona one winter I was stopped to make a left turn, in front of me was a bike & trailer. The trailer had a full solar panel on top, for the electric bike I’d imagine. I thought that was a good idea.
Seems like it might be unnecessarily heavy. Carry a spare wheel for a tire that’s never going to go flat? Hmmmm. I guess e-bikes have made it possible to do all sorts of crazy stuff that you’d never consider if you had to pedal it.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)