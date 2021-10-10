In the everything old is new again folder, [Lesics] has a good overview of axial flux motors. These are promising for electric vehicles, especially aircraft, since the motors should have high torque to weight ratio. The reason this is actually something old is that the early generators built by Faraday were actually of the axial flux type. Soon, though, radial flux generators and motors became the norm.
The simple explanation is that in a radial system, the magnetic flux lines are perpendicular to the axis of rotation. In the axial system, the flux lines are parallel to the axis of rotation. There’s more to it than just that of course, and the video below has nice animations showing how it all works.
While these are not very common, they do exist even today. The Lynch motor, for example, is a type of axial flux motor that dates back to 1979. Usually, the impetus for using an axial flux motor is the ease of construction, but with the right design, they can be quite efficient (up to 96% according to the video).
We’ve seen plenty of PCB motors and most of those are axial in design. Not all of them, though.
5 thoughts on “Axial Flux Motors For Electric Vehicles”
Like a direct drive turntable?
Why not using more smalest magnets?
Hmmm…. Looks like everything I need is in this stack of old hard drives.
It’s interesting that they’re proposed as a “new” thing when they’re obviously not.
If they’re great, then they’d be in a product already as there’s been plenty of time to develop them.
In a radial motor, the gap is thin and let’s say at distance R from the centre. Keeping the field and rotational velocity equal, doubling R will double the back EMF.
In an axial motor, the gap extends over a significant radial distance, so the back EMF varies along the gap. Makes optimising it challenging or almost impossible. Consider the case where it’s free running, there the back EMF would probably be about average of the radial gap. Meaning the outer part would be acting as a generator while the inner is acting as a motor. Fun!
Now you could design a motor with decreasing magnetic field as the radius increases, but that goes against the grain of having a nice strong field everywhere.
Similar “stacked” magnet/coil configurations were used as generators in DIY wind turbines for years, if not decades. Especially among “free energy” crowd. The only difference was that amateur constructions usually didn’t have cores for coils. So I smell some bovine droppings…
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)