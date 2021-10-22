This Week In Security: Argentina, MysterySnail, And L0phtcrack

The government of Argentina has a national ID card system, and as a result maintains a database containing data on every citizen in the country. What could possibly go wrong? Predictably, an attacker has managed to gain access to the database, and is offering the entire dataset for sale. The Argentinian government has claimed that this wasn’t a mass breach, and only a handful of credentials were accessed. This seems to be incorrect, as the seller was able to provide the details of an arbitrary citizen to the journalists investigating the story.
Patch Tuesday
Microsoft has released their monthly round of patches for October, and there are a couple doozies. CVE-2021-40486 is an RCE in Microsoft Word, and this flaw can trigger via the preview pane. CVE-2021-38672 and CVE-2021-40461 are both RCE vulnerabilities in Hyper-V. And finally, CVE-2021-40449 is a privilege upgrade actively being used in the wild, more on that in a moment. Oh, and you thought the Print Nightmare was over? CVE-2021-36970 is yet another print spooler vulnerability. The unfortunate thing about the list of Microsoft vulnerabilities is that there is hardly any information available about them.
On the other hand, Apple just patched CVE-2021-30883, a 0-day that’s being actively exploited in iOS. With the release of the fix, [Saar Amar] has put together a very nice explanation of the bug with PoC. It’s a simple integer overflow when allocating a buffer, leading to an arbitrary memory write. This one is particularly nasty, because it’s not gated behind any permissions, and can be triggered from within app sandboxes. It’s being used in the wild already, so go update your iOS devices now.
MysterySnail
Kaspersky brings us a report on a CVE-2021-40449 being used in the wild. It’s part of an attack they’re calling MysterySnail, and seems to originate from IronHusky out of China. The vulnerability is a use-after-free, and is triggered by making a the ResetDC API call that calls its own callback. This layer of recursive execution results in an object being freed before the outer execution has finished with it.
Since the object can now be re-allocated and controlled by the attacker code, the malformed object allows the attacker to run their code in kernel space, achieving privilege escalation. This campaign then does some data gathering and installs a Remote Access Trojan. Several Indicators of Compromise are listed as part of the write-up.
Off to the Races
Google’s Project Zero is back with a clever Linux Kernel hack, an escalation of privilege triggered by a race condition in the pseudoterminal device. Usually abbreviated PTY, this kernel device can be connected to userspace applications on both ends, making for some interesting interactions. Each end has a struct that reflects the status of the connection. The problem is that
TIOCSPGRP, used to set the process group that should be associated with the terminal, doesn’t properly lock the terminal’s internal state.
As a result, calling this function on both sides at the same time is a race condition, where the reference count can be corrupted. Once the reference count is untrustworthy, the whole object can be freed, with a dangling pointer left in the kernel. From there, it’s a typical use-after-free bug. The post has some useful thoughts about hardening a system against this style of attack, and the bug was fixed December 2020.
AI vs Pseudorandom Numbers
[Mostafa Hassan] of the NCC Group is doing some particularly fascinating research, using machine learning to test pseudorandom number generators. In the first installment, he managed to break the very simple xorshift128 algorithm. Part two tackles the Mersenne Twister, which also falls to the neural network. Do note that neither of these are considered cryptographic number generators, so it isn’t too surprising that a ML model can determine their internal state. What will be most interesting is the post to come, when he tackles other algorithms thought to be secure. Watch for that one in a future article.
L0phtcrack Becomes Open Source
In a surprise to me, the L0phtcrack tool has been released as open source. L0phtcrack is the password cracking/auditing tool created by [Mudge] and company at L0pht Heavy Industries, about a billion years ago. Ownership passed to @stake, which was purchased by Symantec in 2004. Due to export regulations, Symantec stopped selling the program, and it was reacquired by the original L0pht team.
In April 2020, Terahash announced that they had purchased rights to the program, and began selling and supporting it as a part of their offerings. Terahash primarily builds GPU based cracking hardware, and has been hit exceptionally hard by the chip shortage. As a result of Terahash entering bankruptcy protection, the L0phtcrack ownership has reverted back to L0pht, and version 7.2.0 has been released as Open Source.
People keep saying “if we were more careful in our C and C++ coding, we would not have these issues” but somehow that never happens, and we still keep getting the same security issues over and over again for decades now. Will the C and C++ folks ever learn better, or are we destined to keep repeating this forever?
It’s (at least until we come up with a hive-mind) impossible for everyone to learn from the mistakes of the few, so yes, we are destined to keep repeating the same mistakes as long as the language itself allows for that. As an example of a pretty popular language that makes it much harder to do many of the mistakes C/C++ allows one could bring up e.g. Rust.
“if we were more careful in our $PROGRAMMING_LANGUAGE coding, we would not have these issues”
But for which valves of $PROGRAMMING_LANGUAGE is that actually happening with?
Not defending C/C++, but I don’t really believe the programming language is the main problem.
Both bugs mentioned here are use after free bugs, usually only seen in C and C++ programs, they happen because C and C++ force you to manage your own storage. Other languages manage their own storage and are immune to these programming errors.
The real issue with these languages is pointers. The flaw is that array indexing and pointer arithmetic are considered to be the same thing. Thus d[-1] is legal code to execute despite being an obvious bug. This can’t be fixed because it is the fundamental defining feature of C, the whole language depends on it.
Another issue with C is the POSIX interface. One of these bugs is in ioctl, a horrible mess that should have gone away a long time ago. It is a totally generic function interface and its impossible to sanitize or validate the input parameters. It will be a source of bugs forever until it is deprecated and removed.
Many cases the language isn’t helpful – many ever repeating failures of the programmer are protected against by languages like RUST… Its why they exist!
With those protections in place poor code, and insecure code can of course still be written, but the failures that come up time and again won’t be among them – assuming the compiler is correct – and with so many eyes on that being the foundation of everything it shouldn’t have soo many flaws or have them last too long…
It’s been shown repeatedly that even the most expert of C and C++ developers fail to see blatant and obvious security flaws right in from of their eyes so it’s not clear that more eyes will help.
People say that C++ fixes a lot of the problems, but the kernel API is C, not C++, so your C++ code is still dealing with pointers when it has to call into the kernel.
I think you should have mentioned that MysterySnail is a Windows vulnerability.
Microsoft still don’t want to escape nineties
