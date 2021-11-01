We occasionally get annoyed that so much gear takes the ubiquitous “wall wart” these days. But one advantage is that the devices operate on DC voltage. [TechRally] takes advantage of this to create an automatic DC UPS with dual outputs to power a router and modem in the event of a power outage. You can see two videos about the project below.
Some may say it would be better to use conventional UPS, but think about it. That UPS has a battery in it that gets converted to AC so the wall wart can convert it back to DC. Each conversion loses some energy, of course, and in the case of a cheap wall wart, you may even lose quite a bit.
The project contains eight 18650 batteries, an off-the-shelf charge controller, and power converters. Could you do a more efficient custom design? Maybe, but the use of these inexpensive and commonly available modules makes it quick and easy to pull something like this together.
No one would mistake this UPS for a commercial unit, but it does have a certain hacker aesthetic. We wouldn’t carry it through an airport, though. With those digital displays and all the wiring, it looks like a bad TV show’s bomb prop.
If you don’t care about the automatic switchover, we hear that 5V will power a lot of equipment these days and that makes battery operation as simple as stripping a USB cable. This could probably drive some other gear like a connected Raspberry Pi. Or, you could do that job with some supercaps.
10 thoughts on “DC UPS Keeps The Internet Up”
OpenUPS or microUPS come to mind (originally existed for car computing needs)
https://www.mini-box.com/micro-UPS-load-sharing
Pop in a few cells and viola: https://www.mini-box.com/OpenUPS2?sc=8&category=1264
I’ll pick up some power converters on my next trip to Tosche Station.
+1
Where I am (rural UK) if my power goes off, so does the telco’s (BT’s) connection box up the road, and it takes *ages* to come back to life once power is restored. Often the 4G transmitter a few miles away stays up and I can keep going by tethering my mobile phone, with its 1 bar of signal, at least until more people catch on…
Historically, the USA phone system was powered independently by Edison cells and DC generators. But, I doubt that is currently done in Fiber To The House (FTTH) services.
In the UK, the FTTH (at least my BT one) has its own UPS as BT legally have to provide a landline service.
Nice, but too complicated for my taste. Most networking gear that comes with a 12V wall wart can be directly connected to a cheap 12V SLA brick or even a car battery, these devices usually have their own step-down converters built in and do not need an exact input voltage. Just take an old laptop PSU and a simple charger circuit built around a LM317. No converters and relays needed, all that extra stuff can and will fail anyway.
I’m thinking more like : “cool 1970’s TV sci-fi prop”.
I considered doing this then went for a second hand ups as it had more capacity. It did have the problem of an always on fan but I put it in another room. I just have to upgrade the battery now.
My T-mobile home internet router is up on the roof because it doesn’t work inside a trailer. And the damn thing has a battery, but no method to reboot it from the web interface. So I have to climb on the roof to reboot the thing, which includes removing the battery. Trying to get the 5g trashcan that has external antenna provisions, but the chip shortage limits these to new customers only. So a battery can be a pain sometimes.
