[Hunter Scott] who has graced these pages a fair few times, has been working on electronics startups for the past ten years or so, and has picked up a fair bit of experience with designing and building hardware. Those of us in this business seem to learn the same lessons, quite often the hard way; we call it experience. Wouldn’t it be nice to get up that learning curve a little quicker, get our hardware out there working sooner with less pain, due to not falling into the same old traps those before us already know about? The problem with the less experienced engineer is not their lack of talent, how quickly they can learn, nor how much work they can get done in a day, but simply that they don’t know what they don’t know. There’s no shame in that, it’s just a fact of life. [Hunter] presents for us, the Guide to Designing Electronics that Work.
The book starts at the beginning. The beginning of the engineering process that is; requirements capturing, specifications, test planning and schedule prediction. This part is hard to do right, and this is where the real experience shows. The next section moves onto component selection and prototyping advice, with some great practical advice to sidestep some annoying production issues. Next there’s the obvious section on schematic and layout with plenty of handy tips to help you to that all important final layout. Do not underestimate how hard this latter part is, there is plenty of difficulty in getting a good performing, minimal sized layout, especially if RF applications are involved.
The last few sections cover costing, fabrication and testing. These are difficult topics to learn, if up till now all you’ve done is build prototypes and one-offs. These are the areas where many a kickstarter engineer has fallen flat.
Designing Electronics That Work doesn’t profess to be totally complete, nor have the answer to everything, but as the basis for deeper learning and getting the young engineer on their way to a manufacturable product, it is a very good starting point in our opinion.
The book has been around a little while, and the latest version is available for download right now, on a pay what-you-want basis, so give it a read and you might learn a thing or two, we’re pretty confident it won’t be time wasted!
7 thoughts on “Designing Electronics That Work”
That isn’t what eutectic means. Look it up. If this is an example of his wisdom . . . . .
I’ve seen and heard worse from people that should know, and this is a pretty common way of defining it, though it leaves out that for a binary mixture, it is the lowest solidus temp for any ratio of the components a very important feature in many applications. The wording could be better, but may in part be due to the editing of hte quote. The eutectic alloy will melt at a single temperature, rather than at a range as various phases melt and undergo phase transitions. In solders, non-eutectic melt/solidification is often said to have a slushy state as the eutectic phase will be liquid while other phases remain solid between the eutectic temp and the solidus.
This is pretty solid advice.
Skimmed it, liked it, paid for it.
No matter how fancy soldering iron you have if you don’t set it to the correct temperature, it won’t help you.
Most people leave the temperature of the soldering station to the max temperature setting and ruins lots of soldering tips. They think it is like their stove max setting = maximum power, but that’s not the case. The soldering iron will try to get to the temperature set point and can control the power to get there.
Well, if it involves no-lead solder, the fires of Hell aren’t hot enough!
(tongue in cheek)
now if only the checkout for the PDF actually worked… stuck at “processing”
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)