Buy A Piece Of The Pi?

The various companies and organisations that supply our community have achieved differing levels of success, with some staying as kitchen-table operations and others reaching the giddy heights of multinational commerce. Perhaps none has risen so far as Raspberry Pi though, as there are reports that the developer of single board computers might be seeking a £400m listing on the London Stock Exchange some time next year. The news is that they have sought the advice of investment bankers over the possibility of a float, seeking to secure further investment to further develop their product portfolio.
We’re not investment advisers here at Hackaday so we’re not going to suggest whether or not to bet your shirt on Pi shares, instead our interest lies in what this might mean for their family of products. It’s an inevitable process for any start-up that achieves major success that it will over time progress from being directed by vision to being directed by commerce, and perhaps a listing could be the culmination of this process. It’s fair to say that we tinkerers probably represent less of a market than education or industry to the Pi folks, so how might we win or lose when the suits take the helm?
Perhaps the most interesting movements from the company over recent years have been the development of their own silicon in the RP2040 and the new Pi Zero 2, the success of the Compute Module 4, and the Pi 400 all-in-one. We’d expect the last product line to expand into a line of all-in-one computers or appliances for the education and home markets, the Compute Module series to be developed further with industrial customers in mind, and fresh new semiconductor devices to be at their heart. From this we could still expect new boards with extra capabilities to keep us happy, but we should watch out for any commercially-driven moves towards closed-source or locked-down hardware.
Whatever happens in Cambridge over the next few years we’ll as always be very interested to see what fresh products the Pi folks have in store for us. It’s an impressive achievement to stably go from ten thousand boards unpacked in a garage to a potential stock market listing in under a decade, they’ve come a long way since that leap day morning in 2012.
They are always out of stock and limit how many you can buy from each product,
HOW is that a business model??
Exactly! Why people still drool over something you can’t get is just nuts.
Other than right at launch and for some while after stock never seems to be a problem, they underestimate demand often perhaps, but they sell heaps upon heaps of them, and must make money out of it – seems like a sound business model to me.
Not sold on the idea of shareholders owning the company though… The current setup seems to be working really well brining in more folks who’s interest is solely making money (probably) seems like a recipe for worse products with higher margins trading off the quality of the Pi community and brand till its dead…
It might work out though, lots of extra money to make better products, and for all the griping on features and layout etc they do already make really good products.
This inevitably happens when you take on investors. I really hope they choose not to.
“Not sold on the idea of shareholders owning the company though… ”
Agree.
Keeping shareholders “happy” in the short term often results in long term instability.
Just to clarify, “instability” for us niche customers, who often are ignored when short term profits take precedence in corporate decision making.
To be fair here.
Any company that is community centric shouldn’t go public.
Because any company that is publicly traded on the stock market is generally only having 1 single thing to live up to, and that is the desires of their shareholders, this is usually profits and generally nothing else.
If the company is however just owned by stakeholders with a legitimate interest in the business and the goals of the business, then it can stay more true to what it originally were.
I personally don’t think the Raspberry Pi foundation should go public, it isn’t in their own interest nor the interest of their customers.
If they have cash flow issues, then make a collectors item instead. There is people in the community that gladly would by a “standard” RP4 with some extra flare like gold plated traces beneath a clear solder resist. Even if it costs 5x more than the technically identical one without the extra flare. (Especially if it is a limited series of 1000 units. (for each product type)) As long as one is upfront with that it is a drive towards getting better supply in the future, and providing an ETA of when that better supply likely is going to arrive. (Since building up more supply doesn’t happen overnight.)
They only need to do two things. Keep products in stock, and raise the cost $5 across the board on each product.
Keeping products in stock isn’t always something a company has that much control over. Supply isn’t this magical thing one can just make more of out of the blue, even if one has a pocket overflowing with money.
And the last two years have been particularly hard to all companies to be fair.
Increasing the cost of their products isn’t really something that the Raspberry Pi Foundation would do, it isn’t their style to be fair. They seem to be more for putting out a product at a price they consider fair, while targeting the educational and hobby market. (the industrial market is slowly crawling in, but in most industries a RPi is still frowned on…)
Making a collectors item however wouldn’t greatly impact their normal products, while allowing for a decent cash inflow for future investments into their supply chain. It wouldn’t interfere with their normal business and they do have the community to be able to make such a collectors item and actually make it work.
Agreed, that seems like the better option – or seeking investment more selectively from folks who share interests/ideals – some of the companies that use the Pi in their machines might be a good choice – they want slightly different things than the wider user base perhaps, but both have significant interest in better Pi’s, and much of what they want overlaps…
I know I’d go in for a ‘fancy’ fundraising pi product – I own one of every revision of Pi but the Pi1 model B after the memory bump and the new Zero2 (I think – I’ve lost track, but being cheap and powerful they get used all over the place, and are worth having a few in stock so you don’t have to tear down something to test something else quite so often)… Though personally I’d go for the idea of a Pi400M – a nicer mechanical keyboard with the pi400/CM4 socket built in, perhaps throw in a RP2040 chip as well – sure I could do it myself (its actually on the list of things I want to do with a CM)
Selective investments from larger customers is indeed also a way to go forth.
I personally wouldn’t mind seeing a CM5 that is pin compatible with the CM4, but with one extra board to board header to give it room for some more PCIe, USB and maybe a SATA port too. Perhaps have that extra header placed in a fashion that it makes the connectors form a U shape, as to provide as much room for routing traces as possible.
Such a CM5 I wouldn’t be against paying for today, even if it takes them 18-24 months to get it to market.
The Raspberry Pi Foundation has proven themselves to make fairly solid products at a very reasonable price. I can understand that they have supply chain issues. Though, so far I have never had issues buying one of their products, maybe I have been lucky…
Came here to say this and you said it quite well. I expect the first change to come out of this would be increased pricing to “fix” their common inventory shortages.
I don’t think increasing the price would do much to be fair.
The supply chain issues is generally larger than what is within their control regardless if they have money or not. At least currently.
I usually follow the rule, “one do not take a loan for day to day business.” And selling stocks to new shareholders is not anything more than a loan, with more or less favorable conditions.
For a community centric company as they are, they have much better options at hand where they don’t have to compromise their own values for the sake of easy investment.
I think a collectors edition Pi would work out favorably for everyone. Especially if it is just a fancy PCB instead of an actual product in its own right. A lot of people would pay for the novelty especially since it supports the company in its goal to make decent hardware at a fair price.
I thought it’s a non-profit organization!?
